Giancarlo Stanton rips Marlins after dropping series to lowly Phillies

The Marlins got hammered by the Phillies on Wednesday afternoon, losing 10-3 and dropping the three-game series against their lowly division rival. The Phillies, who still own baseball’s worst record at 32-61, banged out 20 hits, including four doubles and two triples.

Giancarlo Stanton tried his hardest to lead his team to victory. He homered twice in Monday’s win, once in Tuesday’s loss, and once again on Wednesday to bring him into a tie with Aaron Judge for the major league lead in homers at 30. The series loss stung Stanton. Via MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, Stanton said after the game, “If you can’t win a series against the worst team in the league; there’s not much going for you, right there.”

The Marlins are notably going through a transition process as owner Jeffrey Loria is selling the team. And with the team sitting 42-51, they’re not going anywhere this year and may undergo yet another fire sale. Stanton in particular has been brought up in trade rumors despite his gargantuan contract (13 years, $325 million) and full no-trade clause. The constant state of uncertainty with the team may be getting to Stanton.

After Wednesday’s performance, Stanton is hitting .275/.360/.590 with 30 home runs, 64 RBI, and 65 runs scored in 394 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill