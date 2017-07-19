Eduardo Nunez is on the Red Sox’ radar

Bob Nightengale of USA Today says that Eduardo Nunez of the Giants is on the Red Sox radar. That would make a good fit, as the Red Sox could use a first baseman and Nunez is hitting .295 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 69 games. Last night he hit a walkoff single to push the Giants over the Indians.

The Giants, out of contention, have made Nunez — who they picked up at last year’s deadline from Minnesota — available. But they’re also being careful with him, keeping him out of today’s lineup:

Nuñez off because hammy is barking. Not serious. Bochy said wouldn't hesitate to use him in double-switch. #sfgiants — Henry Schulman (@hankschulman) July 19, 2017

That’s doubtful to give the Red Sox serious pause — Nunez has had minor hamstring issues all year — but there’s no sense in pushing it if you’re San Francisco.

