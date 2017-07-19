Carlos Beltran’s glove is a zombie

Carlos Beltran had gone two months without using his glove, as A.J. Hinch had happily penciled him in as the Astros DH in every game he’d played since his last stint in left field on May 16. In light of that, the Astros held a ceremony for the apparently useless piece of leather.

Specifically, they held a mock funeral for Beltran’s glove before batting practice, with the players all wearing black shirts and Brian McCann wearing a black robe as the officiant. The players formed a semicircle around McCann and knelt as the glove was placed in a shoe box and little tombstones with “R.I.P.” written on them were placed around it:

All in good fun!@astros hold funeral service for @carlosbeltran15's glove, which has not seen the outfield in two months. pic.twitter.com/Ce2USEieIl — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 17, 2017

It was a somber occasion, I’m sure. But now it’s terrifying! Because . . . BELTRAN’S GLOVE HAS RISEN FROM THE GRAVE!

Carlos Beltran is playing the outfield today. — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) July 19, 2017

Don’t let it near your brain, Carlos!

RIP George Romero.

