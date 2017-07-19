Bartolo Colon is considering retirement

Bartolo Colon told ESPN’s Marly Rivera that he is considering retirement.
Colon, 44, allowed four earned runs on eight hits over four-plus innings Tuesday in a loss to the Yankees. He has an 8.19 ERA in 14 total appearances this season. He’s currently scheduled to pitch against the Dodgers on Monday. Rivera says that how he does in that outing could determine whether it’s his last start in the majors.
Colon has pitched for 20 seasons and is baseball’s oldest player. While he was effective for the Mets last year, time is undefeated. We may very well be witnessing the end of a rather remarkable career.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today says that Eduardo Nunez of the Giants is on the Red Sox radar. That would make a good fit, as the Red Sox could use a first baseman and Nunez is hitting .295 with four home runs and 26 RBI in 69 games. Last night he hit a walkoff single to push the Giants over the Indians.
The Giants, out of contention, have made Nunez — who they picked up at last year’s deadline from Minnesota — available. But they’re also being careful with him, keeping him out of today’s lineup:
That’s doubtful to give the Red Sox serious pause — Nunez has had minor hamstring issues all year — but there’s no sense in pushing it if you’re San Francisco.
UPDATE: Kris Bryant‘s injury is not so serious after all: it’s a sprained pinky finger. X-rays are negative. The Cubs say he’s day-to-day.
12:26PM: Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant has left the Cubs-Braves game in the first inning with an apparent injury to his left ring finger.
The injury occurred as he slid head first into third base on an attempted steal, making the final out. It appeared as though his finger bent back awkwardly. He was in visible pain. Tommy La Stella replaced him to begin the bottom half of the inning.
We’ll obviously update you when information on his condition is released.