Bartolo Colon is considering retirement

Bartolo Colon told ESPN’s Marly Rivera that he is considering retirement.

Colon, 44, allowed four earned runs on eight hits over four-plus innings Tuesday in a loss to the Yankees. He has an 8.19 ERA in 14 total appearances this season. He’s currently scheduled to pitch against the Dodgers on Monday. Rivera says that how he does in that outing could determine whether it’s his last start in the majors.

Colon has pitched for 20 seasons and is baseball’s oldest player. While he was effective for the Mets last year, time is undefeated. We may very well be witnessing the end of a rather remarkable career.

