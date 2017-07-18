Report: Yankees, Athletics discussing Yonder Alonso trade

The Yankees made a minor deal for a minor league first baseman last week. That first baseman, Garrett Cooper, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI last night. But with projected 2017 first baseman Greg Bird going under the knife, the Yankees aren’t content to simply hand the job over to Cooper.
Alonso makes a lot of sense for the Yankees. He’s hitting .268/.366/.555 with 21 home runs and would instantly make an impact in the lineup. At the same time, he’s eligible for free agency after this season, allowing Bird to come back in 2018 and reclaim the job that was intended to be his heading into this year.
Pirates outfielder Starling Marte will return from his 80-game PED suspension today. Yesterday he faced the press. He apologized for letting his team and the fans down, bus still says that he isn’t sure what substance got him suspended.
He tested poisitive for Nandrolone, but claims he did not inject himself with the steroid. He says that it was a matter of “not being careful enough,” in monitoring what he took while at home in the Dominican Republic in the offseason. He said, however, that he “respects” and “understands” whatever guff he takes from his teammates, the fans or the press.
The Pirates went 39-41 during Marte’s absence and are 45-48 overall. They’ve surged of late and, thanks to a lackluster NL Central this season, are nominally in contention, six games back of the Brewers. Marte was hitting .241 with two homers and seven RBIs in 13 games when he was suspended. He hit .304 with a home run and three RBIs in 12 minor league rehab starts. Marte had taken over in center field, moving Andrew McCutchen to left, but McCutchen has returned to center in Marte’s absence. He will remain there and Marte will play in left.
There aren’t many non-corporate named stadiums in Major League Baseball anymore. And some of them — Marlins Park and Nationals Park spring to mind — are only team-named because they have yet to be able to sell the rights. One suspects that Yankee Stadium will always be Yankee Stadium and that Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, though originally commercially-based appellations, will retain their traditional names.
Dodger Stadium is another one which has always been named after the team, but that will be eroded somewhat if the team gets its way. Sports Business Daily Reports:
America’s third-oldest MLB venue is looking to defy MLB’s legacy as the most traditional sport even more aggressively by selling naming rights to the field in Chavez Ravine, home to the Los Angeles Dodgers since 1962. Numerous industry sources tell us that Dodger Stadium’s field — thus, it would be X Corp. Field at Dodger Stadium — has been on the market since early spring with an asking price of $12 million per season.
The Dodgers can do that if they want, of course. But, as we discussed last week, they can’t force us to call it that. I suppose if Vin Scully were still calling their games he’d be obligated to say “welcome to Jamba Juice Field at Dodger Stadium!” but it wouldn’t make it any better.
In other news, that $12 million a season will cover 75% of Rich Hill‘s salary next year. Or Brandon McCarthy‘s entire salary with enough money leftover to re-sign Chase Utley at his current rate.