Video: Chris Christie gets foul ball at Citi Field, gets booed lustily

Update #3 (10:30 PM ET): Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that if the deal is finalized, minor league pitcher Ian Clarkin will also be included. Clarkin 22, was selected in the first round (33rd overall) by the Yankees in the 2013 draft. This year with High-A Tampa, the lefty has a 2.61 ERA and a 57/25 K/BB ratio in 72 1/3 innings. Clarkin is the Yankees’ No. 19 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that reliever Tyler Clippard will go from the Yankees to the White Sox in the deal. Clippard, 32, has a 4.95 ERA with a 42/19 K/BB ratio in 36 1/3 innings this year.

Update #2 (10:10 PM ET): Outfielder Blake Rutherford is one of the players heading to the White Sox, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports. Rutherford, 20, was taken by the Yankees in the first round (18th overall) in the 2016 draft. This season, with Single-A Charleston, Rutherford has hit .281/.342/.391 with 20 doubles, 30 RBI, and 41 runs scored in 304 plate appearances. He’s the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 30 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.

Update (8:51 PM ET): Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that the Yankees are the closest to striking a deal with the White Sox. And not only would Frazier and Robertson be involved, but reliever Tommy Kahnle would be, too.

Kahnle, 27, has a 2.50 ERA and a dominant 60/7 K/BB ratio in 36 innings of relief this season. He’ll be eligible for arbitration for the first time after the season and will be under team control through 2020.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Red Sox are in talks with the White Sox about third baseman Todd Frazier and reliever David Robertson. Frazier was a late “healthy scratch” from Tuesday night’s starting lineup, which signaled to many that a trade may be on the way. Heyman notes that a deal could be struck “fairly soon.”

Frazier, 31, is batting .207/.328/.432 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI in 335 plate appearances this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $12 million salary and can become a free agent after the season. Though a rental, Frazier would fill the gap at third base for the Red Sox.

Robertson, 32, has a 2.70 ERA, a 47/11 K/BB ratio, and 13 saves in 33 1/3 innings this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $12 million salary for 2017 and is under contract for $13 million next year. He would slide into the back of the Red Sox bullpen behind closer Craig Kimbrel.

