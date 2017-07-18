They Rays acquire reliever Chaz Roe

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the Tampa Bay Rays have acquired righty reliever Chaz Roe from the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Roe has missed most of the season with an injured lat muscle and has not pitched much since coming back (two big league innings, four minor league innings) but non-elite relievers are the cannon fodder of baseball and you can’t win a war without cannon fodder. Or something. I don’t know. I’ve been reading a bunch of Wikipedia articles about the Crimean War today so I’m sorta distracted.
Roe has pitched parts of five seasons in the bigs, with a 4.16 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 49 walks in 97.1 innings.
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals will designate pitcher Jacob Turner for assignment today. They’ll make the move so they can call up Edwin Jackson who will start today against the Angels.
Turner has pitched in 18 games, starting two, and has a 5.08 ERA. The Nationals were his fifth major league stop in six seasons. Where he stops next, no one knows.
Jackson, of course, knows that well. He’s pitched for 12 different teams in 15 years. This will be his second go-around with the Nats, having last pitched for them in 2012. Since they signed him to a minor league deal last month, Jackson has allowed just one run on nine hits and 10 walks with 22 strikeouts in 20.1 innings with Syracuse.
Pirates outfielder Starling Marte will return from his 80-game PED suspension today. Yesterday he faced the press. He apologized for letting his team and the fans down, bus still says that he isn’t sure what substance got him suspended.
He tested poisitive for Nandrolone, but claims he did not inject himself with the steroid. He says that it was a matter of “not being careful enough,” in monitoring what he took while at home in the Dominican Republic in the offseason. He said, however, that he “respects” and “understands” whatever guff he takes from his teammates, the fans or the press.
The Pirates went 39-41 during Marte’s absence and are 45-48 overall. They’ve surged of late and, thanks to a lackluster NL Central this season, are nominally in contention, six games back of the Brewers. Marte was hitting .241 with two homers and seven RBIs in 13 games when he was suspended. He hit .304 with a home run and three RBIs in 12 minor league rehab starts. Marte had taken over in center field, moving Andrew McCutchen to left, but McCutchen has returned to center in Marte’s absence. He will remain there and Marte will play in left.