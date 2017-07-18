The Yankees and Athletics are discussing a Yonder Alonso trade

There aren’t many non-corporate named stadiums in Major League Baseball anymore. And some of them — Marlins Park and Nationals Park spring to mind — are only team-named because they have yet to be able to sell the rights. One suspects that Yankee Stadium will always be Yankee Stadium and that Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, though originally commercially-based appellations, will retain their traditional names.

Dodger Stadium is another one which has always been named after the team, but that will be eroded somewhat if the team gets its way. Sports Business Daily Reports:

America’s third-oldest MLB venue is looking to defy MLB’s legacy as the most traditional sport even more aggressively by selling naming rights to the field in Chavez Ravine, home to the Los Angeles Dodgers since 1962. Numerous industry sources tell us that Dodger Stadium’s field — thus, it would be X Corp. Field at Dodger Stadium — has been on the market since early spring with an asking price of $12 million per season.

The Dodgers can do that if they want, of course. But, as we discussed last week, they can’t force us to call it that. I suppose if Vin Scully were still calling their games he’d be obligated to say “welcome to Jamba Juice Field at Dodger Stadium!” but it wouldn’t make it any better.

In other news, that $12 million a season will cover 75% of Rich Hill‘s salary next year. Or Brandon McCarthy‘s entire salary with enough money leftover to re-sign Chase Utley at his current rate.

