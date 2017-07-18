The Yankees and Athletics are discussing a Yonder Alonso trade

The Yankees made a minor deal for a minor league first baseman last week. That first baseman, Garrett Cooper, went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI last night. But with projected 2017 first baseman Greg Bird going under the knife, the Yankees aren’t content to simply hand the job over to Cooper.
Alonso makes a lot of sense for the Yankees. He’s hitting .268/.366/.555 with 21 home runs and would instantly make an impact in the lineup. At the same time, he’s eligible for free agency after this season, allowing Bird to come back in 2018 and reclaim the job that was intended to be his heading into this year.
There aren’t many non-corporate named stadiums in Major League Baseball anymore. And some of them — Marlins Park and Nationals Park spring to mind — are only team-named because they have yet to be able to sell the rights. One suspects that Yankee Stadium will always be Yankee Stadium and that Fenway Park and Wrigley Field, though originally commercially-based appellations, will retain their traditional names.
Dodger Stadium is another one which has always been named after the team, but that will be eroded somewhat if the team gets its way. Sports Business Daily Reports:
America’s third-oldest MLB venue is looking to defy MLB’s legacy as the most traditional sport even more aggressively by selling naming rights to the field in Chavez Ravine, home to the Los Angeles Dodgers since 1962. Numerous industry sources tell us that Dodger Stadium’s field — thus, it would be X Corp. Field at Dodger Stadium — has been on the market since early spring with an asking price of $12 million per season.
The Dodgers can do that if they want, of course. But, as we discussed last week, they can’t force us to call it that. I suppose if Vin Scully were still calling their games he’d be obligated to say “welcome to Jamba Juice Field at Dodger Stadium!” but it wouldn’t make it any better.
In other news, that $12 million a season will cover 75% of Rich Hill‘s salary next year. Or Brandon McCarthy‘s entire salary with enough money leftover to re-sign Chase Utley at his current rate.
The MLB Players Alumni Assocation announced its annual “Heart and Hustle Award” preliminary winners today. The award is given to one player from each team “who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit, and tradition of the game.”
The voters are alumni players with established relationships to each team. The nominees consider the player’s “passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field.” The team winners are all nominees for the overall “Heart and Hustle Award” given in November. Last year’s winner was Todd Frazier.
The team winners for 2017 are:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NATIONAL LEAGUE
This award has drawn some criticism in the past for playing into old tired stereotypes of what constitutes “heart” and “hustle.” Specifically, old cliches about how it’s the gritty white dudes who worked hard while black and Latino players were more “naturally gifted” and, often, were accused of being lazy loafers (David Eckstein was the first winner, natch). It’s crazy that such assumptions still linger among those who talk about sports, but they do.
In 2015, 22 of the 30 Heart and Hustle winners were white Americans. Last year 21 of the nominees were, meaning that 26.7% of nominees were people of color, foreign born or both. This year 19 of the 30 are. People of color comprised 42.5% of Opening Day rosters. It’s obviously not the MLBPAA’s job to fill some quota — and things are improving slowly — but it’s probably worth observing that the old “hustle” tropes continue to apply to white Americans a bit more liberally than to others.