Report: Giants drawing interest in Jeff Samardzija, Hunter Strickland

With the non-waiver trade deadline less than two weeks away, trade rumors are starting to heat up. Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Giants are drawing interest in starter Jeff Samardzija and reliever Hunter Strickland.

Samardzija, 32, has struggled this year, owning a 4.86 ERA despite an impressive 135/14 K/BB ratio in 124 innings. He has allowed 20 home runs, putting him on pace to break his current career-high of 29. As Schulman notes, teams value Samardzija for his ability to eat innings. He’s under contract for the next three seasons at $18 million each.

Strickland, 28, has a 1.91 ERA with a 36/19 K/BB ratio in 33 innings of work this season. He will enter his first of four years of arbitration eligibility after the season.

The Giants enter play Tuesday at 35-59, just 3.5 games “ahead” of the Phillies for the worst record in baseball. It would not be surprising to see the Giants trade other veterans along with Samardzija and Strickland leading up to the July 31 deadline.

