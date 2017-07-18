Report: Giants drawing interest in Jeff Samardzija, Hunter Strickland

With the non-waiver trade deadline less than two weeks away, trade rumors are starting to heat up. Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Giants are drawing interest in starter Jeff Samardzija and reliever Hunter Strickland.
Samardzija, 32, has struggled this year, owning a 4.86 ERA despite an impressive 135/14 K/BB ratio in 124 innings. He has allowed 20 home runs, putting him on pace to break his current career-high of 29. As Schulman notes, teams value Samardzija for his ability to eat innings. He’s under contract for the next three seasons at $18 million each.
Strickland, 28, has a 1.91 ERA with a 36/19 K/BB ratio in 33 innings of work this season. He will enter his first of four years of arbitration eligibility after the season.
The Giants enter play Tuesday at 35-59, just 3.5 games “ahead” of the Phillies for the worst record in baseball. It would not be surprising to see the Giants trade other veterans along with Samardzija and Strickland leading up to the July 31 deadline.
Update (8:51 PM ET): Bruce Levine of 670 The Score reports that the Yankees are the closest to striking a deal with the White Sox. And not only would Frazier and Robertson be involved, but reliever Tommy Kahnle would be, too.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Red Sox are in talks with the White Sox about third baseman Todd Frazier and reliever David Robertson. Frazier was a late “healthy scratch” from Tuesday night’s starting lineup, which signaled to many that a trade may be on the way. Heyman notes that a deal could be struck “fairly soon.”
Frazier, 31, is batting .207/.328/.432 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI in 335 plate appearances this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $12 million salary and can become a free agent after the season. Though a rental, Frazier would fill the gap at third base for the Red Sox.
Robertson, 32, has a 2.70 ERA, a 47/11 K/BB ratio, and 13 saves in 33 1/3 innings this season. He’s owed the remainder of his $12 million salary for 2017 and is under contract for $13 million next year. He would slide into the back of the Red Sox bullpen behind closer Craig Kimbrel.
Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt is expected to miss at least a month with a strained MCL in his left knee. Vogt suffered the injury when he collided with opposing pitcher Chad Kuhl on a play at the plate on Monday night.
The Brewers selected Vogt off waivers from the Athletics on June 25. He mustered a disappointing .217/.287.357 batting line in 174 plate appearances with the A’s, but has turned things around in Milwaukee. In 32 PA with his new team, he has four homers and nine RBI.
Catcher Jett Bandy was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He’ll back up Manny Pina while Vogt is out.