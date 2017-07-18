Getty Images

MLB Players Alumni Association announces “Heart and Hustle Award” nominees

8 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJul 18, 2017, 9:27 AM EDT

The MLB Players Alumni Assocation announced its annual “Heart and Hustle Award” preliminary winners today. The award is given to one player from each team “who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embody the values, spirit, and tradition of the game.”

The voters are alumni players with established relationships to each team. The nominees consider the player’s “passion, desire and work ethic demonstrated both on and off the field.” The team winners are all nominees for the overall “Heart and Hustle Award” given in November. Last year’s winner was Todd Frazier.

The team winners for 2017 are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

NATIONAL LEAGUE

This award has drawn some criticism in the past for playing into old tired stereotypes of what constitutes “heart” and “hustle.” Specifically, old cliches about how it’s the gritty white dudes who worked hard while black and Latino players were more “naturally gifted” and, often, were accused of being lazy loafers (David Eckstein was the first winner, natch). It’s crazy that such assumptions still linger among those who talk about sports, but they do.

In 2015, 22 of the 30 Heart and Hustle winners were white Americans. Last year 21 of the nominees were, meaning that 26.7% of nominees were people of color, foreign born or both. This year 19 of the 30 are. People of color comprised 42.5% of Opening Day rosters. It’s obviously not the MLBPAA’s job to fill some quota — and things are improving slowly — but it’s probably worth observing that the old “hustle” tropes continue to apply to white Americans a bit more liberally than to others.

They Rays acquire reliever Chaz Roe

By Craig CalcaterraJul 18, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the Tampa Bay Rays have acquired righty reliever Chaz Roe from the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.

Roe has missed most of the season with an injured lat muscle and has not pitched much since coming back (two big league innings, four minor league innings). That’s OK, though, as non-elite relievers are the cannon fodder of baseball and you can’t win a war without cannon fodder. Or something. I don’t know. I’ve been reading a bunch of Wikipedia articles about the Crimean War today so I’m sorta distracted.

Roe has pitched parts of five seasons in the bigs, with a 4.16 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 49 walks in 97.1 innings.

Nationals to designate Jacob Turner for assignment to make room for Edwin Jackson

By Craig CalcaterraJul 18, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals will designate pitcher Jacob Turner for assignment today. They’ll make the move so they can call up Edwin Jackson who will start today against the Angels.

Turner has pitched in 18 games, starting two, and has a 5.08 ERA. The Nationals were his fifth major league stop in six seasons. Where he stops next, no one knows.

Jackson, of course, knows that well. He’s pitched for 12 different teams in 15 years. This will be his second go-around with the Nats, having last pitched for them in 2012. Since they signed him to a minor league deal last month, Jackson has allowed just one run on nine hits and 10 walks with 22 strikeouts in 20.1 innings with Syracuse.