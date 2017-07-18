Carlos Correa to undergo surgery for torn thumb ligament, expected to miss six to eight weeks

The Astros announced on Tuesday that shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks. Ken Rosenthal reports that Correa will undergo surgery.

Correa, 22, suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Mariners, specifically in the fourth inning on a swing. He suffered a thumb injury initially at the beginning of July, so his swing on Monday likely reaggravated it. Correa lands on the disabled list batting .320/.400/.566 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 375 plate appearances.

Needless to say, this is a huge blow to the Astros, who appeared to be by far the best team in the American League with a 62-31 record. Marwin Gonzalez figures to take over at shortstop while Correa is absent.

Infielder Colin Moran was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take Correa’s roster spot.

