Carlos Correa to undergo surgery for torn thumb ligament, expected to miss six to eight weeks

The Astros announced on Tuesday that shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks. Ken Rosenthal reports that Correa will undergo surgery.
Correa, 22, suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Mariners, specifically in the fourth inning on a swing. He suffered a thumb injury initially at the beginning of July, so his swing on Monday likely reaggravated it. Correa lands on the disabled list batting .320/.400/.566 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 375 plate appearances.
Needless to say, this is a huge blow to the Astros, who appeared to be by far the best team in the American League with a 62-31 record. Marwin Gonzalez figures to take over at shortstop while Correa is absent.
Infielder Colin Moran was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take Correa’s roster spot.
Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports that the Tampa Bay Rays have acquired righty reliever Chaz Roe from the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Roe has missed most of the season with an injured lat muscle and has not pitched much since coming back (two big league innings, four minor league innings). That’s OK, though, as non-elite relievers are the cannon fodder of baseball and you can’t win a war without cannon fodder. Or something. I don’t know. I’ve been reading a bunch of Wikipedia articles about the Crimean War today so I’m sorta distracted.
Roe has pitched parts of five seasons in the bigs, with a 4.16 ERA, 104 strikeouts and 49 walks in 97.1 innings.
Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports that the Washington Nationals will designate pitcher Jacob Turner for assignment today. They’ll make the move so they can call up Edwin Jackson who will start today against the Angels.
Turner has pitched in 18 games, starting two, and has a 5.08 ERA. The Nationals were his fifth major league stop in six seasons. Where he stops next, no one knows.
Jackson, of course, knows that well. He’s pitched for 12 different teams in 15 years. This will be his second go-around with the Nats, having last pitched for them in 2012. Since they signed him to a minor league deal last month, Jackson has allowed just one run on nine hits and 10 walks with 22 strikeouts in 20.1 innings with Syracuse.