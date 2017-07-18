Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Bartolo Colon will debut for the Twins tonight

6 Comments
By Bill BaerJul 18, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT

The Twins announced a few roster moves on Tuesday. Starter Bartolo Colon was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start against the Yankees at Target Field. Reliever Craig Breslow was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Phil Hughes went on the 60-day disabled list with a reoccurrence of thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms. First baseman Kennys Vargas was optioned to Rochester.

Colon, 44, signed a minor league deal with the Twins earlier this month shortly after the Braves released him. In 13 starts with the Braves, the veteran right-hander went 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA and a 42/20 K/BB ratio in 63 innings. Unfortunately for us viewers, Colon won’t be batting tonight.

Colon made one start at Triple-A, giving up four runs in four hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

When Colon takes the hill for the Twins, he will have pitched for his 10th major league team.

Report: Diamondbacks to acquire J.D. Martinez from Tigers

Jason Miller/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Bill BaerJul 18, 2017, 6:30 PM EDT

Update (6:40 PM ET): Nick Piecoro reports that the Tigers will receive prospects Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara, and Jose King from the Diamondbacks.

Lugo, 22, was originally signed by the Blue Jays out of the Dominican Republic for a $1.3 million signing bonus. The Jays sent him to the D-Backs in August 2015 for infielder Cliff Pennington. This season, with Double-A Jackson, Lugo hit .282/.325/.428 with seven home runs and 43 RBI in 369 plate appearances. He has mostly played third base this year but has also played some shortstop.

Alcantara, 21, was signed by the Diamondbacks in July 2012. He has had stops at various levels of Single-A over the last five years. This season, with High-A Visalia, Alcantara hit .279/.344/.362 with three home runs, 28 RBI, and 11 stolen bases in 378 PA. He has spent the overwhelming majority of his minor league career playing shortstop, but has logged some time at second base.

King, 18, was signed by the Diamondbacks in October 2015. This season, in rookie ball, he hit .261/.333/.348. He has spent nearly equal amounts of time playing second base and shortstop.

Lugo was the Diamondbacks’ No. 4 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Alcantara was No. 15 and King did not make the top-30.

*

The Diamondbacks will acquire outfielder J.D. Martinez from the Tigers. Jon Morosi had the original report and Jeff Passan confirmed.

Martinez, 29, is hitting .305/.388/.630 with 16 home runs and 39 RBI in 232 plate appearances this season. He missed the first five weeks of the season with a Lisfranc sprain in his right foot. Martinez will become a free agent after the season, so this is strictly a rental for the Tigers.

The 53-39 Diamondbacks are 10.5 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, but currently lead the Rockies by a half-game for the first of two Wild Card slots. Adding Martinez gives them a big bat to help in the final two and a half months of the season.

Carlos Correa to undergo surgery for torn thumb ligament, expected to miss six to eight weeks

Bob Levey/Getty Images
6 Comments
By Bill BaerJul 18, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

The Astros announced on Tuesday that shortstop Carlos Correa has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He’s expected to miss six to eight weeks. Ken Rosenthal reports that Correa will undergo surgery.

Correa, 22, suffered the injury during Monday’s game against the Mariners, specifically in the fourth inning on a swing. He suffered a thumb injury initially at the beginning of July, so his swing on Monday likely reaggravated it. Correa lands on the disabled list batting .320/.400/.566 with 20 home runs and 67 RBI in 375 plate appearances.

Needless to say, this is a huge blow to the Astros, who appeared to be by far the best team in the American League with a 62-31 record. Marwin Gonzalez figures to take over at shortstop while Correa is absent.

Infielder Colin Moran was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to take Correa’s roster spot.