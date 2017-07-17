Video: Aaron Judge’s bat may be slumping, but his arm isn’t

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has struggled offensively to start the second half, but his arm certainly isn’t slumping. He showed off his cannon on Monday night, nailing Brian Dozier at the plate in the bottom of the third inning.

With the bases loaded, Miguel Sano hit a fly ball to Judge in right field. Despite not having much momentum going towards home plate, Judge fired off a 97.7 MPH throw to catcher Austin Romine to complete the double play.

Your browser does not support iframes.

As of this writing, Judge is 0-for-2 with a strikeout. But at least he has an outfield assist.

