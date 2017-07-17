Video: Aaron Judge’s bat may be slumping, but his arm isn’t

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has struggled offensively to start the second half, but his arm certainly isn’t slumping. He showed off his cannon on Monday night, nailing Brian Dozier at the plate in the bottom of the third inning.
With the bases loaded, Miguel Sano hit a fly ball to Judge in right field. Despite not having much momentum going towards home plate, Judge fired off a 97.7 MPH throw to catcher Austin Romine to complete the double play.
As of this writing, Judge is 0-for-2 with a strikeout. But at least he has an outfield assist.
Despite recently adding Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the bullpen, the Nationals are still considering trading for a closer, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Among those being considered are Zach Britton, David Robinson, and Justin Wilson.
Heyman notes that Madson and/or Doolittle could close for the Nationals as well.
The Nationals entered Monday’s action with an aggregate 5.31 bullpen ERA, the worst mark in the majors. The club has also blown 17 saves, tied for the seventh-most in baseball.
Braves manager Brian Snitker wouldn’t rule out demoting struggling shortstop Dansby Swanson to the minor leagues, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Snitker said, “For right now, I think he’s OK. If you go down, it’s not the end of the world. Some guys fight through it here.”
Swanson, 23, is not in Monday night’s starting lineup. He’s batting .220/.297/.321 with six home runs and 35 RBI in 343 plate appearances this season. He had a good showing in 38 games last year, which led to him opening the season as the starting shortstop.
The Braves acquired Swanson in December 2015 from the Diamondbacks in the Shelby Miller trade that also brought back Ender Inciarte and Aaron Blair.
While Swanson is still in the majors for now, it appears he’ll be sharing time at shortstop with Johan Camargo, who has an .863 OPS in 118 PA thus far. The Braves also activated Sean Rodriguez from the disabled list. Rodriguez could see the occasional start at shortstop as well.