Report: Nationals still looking for more bullpen help

Braves manager Brian Snitker wouldn’t rule out demoting struggling shortstop Dansby Swanson to the minor leagues, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Snitker said, “For right now, I think he’s OK. If you go down, it’s not the end of the world. Some guys fight through it here.”

Swanson, 23, is not in Monday night’s starting lineup. He’s batting .220/.297/.321 with six home runs and 35 RBI in 343 plate appearances this season. He had a good showing in 38 games last year, which led to him opening the season as the starting shortstop.

The Braves acquired Swanson in December 2015 from the Diamondbacks in the Shelby Miller trade that also brought back Ender Inciarte and Aaron Blair.

While Swanson is still in the majors for now, it appears he’ll be sharing time at shortstop with Johan Camargo, who has an .863 OPS in 118 PA thus far. The Braves also activated Sean Rodriguez from the disabled list. Rodriguez could see the occasional start at shortstop as well.

Follow @Baer_Bill