Phillies place Aaron Altherr on DL, activate Cesar Hernandez

The Phillies placed outfielder Aaron Altherr on the 10-day disabled list and activated second baseman Cesar Hernandez, the team announced on Monday.
Altherr, 26, strained his right hamstring running out a double during Friday’s loss to the Brewers. He has been one of the few bright spots for the Phillies this year, batting .288/.359/.539 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI in 301 plate appearances. Daniel Nava, Cameron Perkins, and Ty Kelly all figure to get increased playing time while Altherr is out.
Hernanez, 27, missed a little over five weeks with a strained left oblique. He resumes his season batting .277/.336/.399 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 259 PA. Hernandez has been brought up in trade rumors every now and then, so there is a chance he won’t be wearing a Phillies uniform when August begins.
I’m not sure when gender reveal parties became a thing. I know it was after my kids were born, as no one was doing that 12-13 years ago. Maybe it’s a post-social media/smart phones thing, made practical by easy video sharing. I have no idea.
I also don’t know why, other than the ability to do such a thing, people do it. You’re going to find out eventually. I suspect it’s an excuse for another round of festivities and gift-giving, but again, I really don’t know for sure. If it’s something that makes you happy, hey, enjoy yourselves and don’t let me stop you. I just don’t really understand it and can’t imagine that if I were having another kid that I’d do it. Of course, imagining having another kid almost makes me want to pass out with stress, so maybe I’m not the best person to comment on this. It’s just not for me is what I’m saying.
But I do know two things for certain:
- They should be called “sex reveal parties” not “gender reveal parties” because sex and gender are different things; and
- If you do one that is baseball-themed, you better have your hacking shoes on. Because being patient and waiting for a pitch you can drive is a dumb strategy in these cases:
There is some rare Monday afternoon baseball today, with the Reds and Nationals wrapping up their four-game series. The game has practically ended before it really got going, though, with the Nationals jumping out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. This following three games in which the Nats outscored Cincinnati 29-11. Not exactly a competitive exercise.
The big blow so far has been a Bryce Harper three-run homer. That was followed up by a Ryan Zimmerman solo shot. Though it counted for two fewer runs, Zimmerman’s homer was historic, as it was his 235th career dinger, all coming with the Nationals. That dinger puts him past Vladimir Guerrero’s 234 and makes Zimmerman the all-time home run leader for the Expos/Nationals franchise. Behind them come Andre Dawson (225), Gary Carter (220) and Tim Wallach (204).
It’s worth remembering that the Expos/Nats did not come into existence until 1969. The leaders for the other franchises which came into existence that year aren’t super gaudy either. The Seattle Pilots/Milwaukee Brewers leader is Ryan Braun with 296. The home run king of the Kansas City Royals is George Brett with 317. The leader for the San Diego Padres is Nate Colbert with a paltry 163.
Of course the Seattle Mariners didn’t begin play until 1977, and their leader — Ken Griffey Jr. — had 417 in their colors. The Colorado Rockies didn’t come into existence until 1993 and their homer leader is Todd Helton with 369. But let’s not hold that against Zimmerman, OK?