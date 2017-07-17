Marlins place Martin Prado on the disabled list with a sprained right knee

The Marlins announced after Monday’s 6-5 win over the Phillies that third baseman Martin Prado has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right knee. Miguel Rojas was reinstated from the disabled list.

Prado, 33, has been mentioned in various trade rumors recently. The Red Sox, for example, were recently reported as having interest in a package deal with the Marlins in which they would acquire Prado as well as reliever David Phelps. Prado’s injury might mean the Marlins will have to try to move him through waivers in August instead. He hits the DL batting .254/.283/.362 in 145 plate appearances.

Rojas, 28, had been out since May with a fractured right thumb. He resumes with a .789 OPS across 73 plate appearances in the majors.

