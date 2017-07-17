Marlins place Martin Prado on the disabled list with a sprained right knee

The Marlins announced after Monday’s 6-5 win over the Phillies that third baseman Martin Prado has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right knee. Miguel Rojas was reinstated from the disabled list.
Prado, 33, has been mentioned in various trade rumors recently. The Red Sox, for example, were recently reported as having interest in a package deal with the Marlins in which they would acquire Prado as well as reliever David Phelps. Prado’s injury might mean the Marlins will have to try to move him through waivers in August instead. He hits the DL batting .254/.283/.362 in 145 plate appearances.
Rojas, 28, had been out since May with a fractured right thumb. He resumes with a .789 OPS across 73 plate appearances in the majors.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has struggled offensively to start the second half, but his arm certainly isn’t slumping. He showed off his cannon on Monday night, nailing Brian Dozier at the plate in the bottom of the third inning.
With the bases loaded, Miguel Sano hit a fly ball to Judge in right field. Despite not having much momentum going towards home plate, Judge fired off a 97.7 MPH throw to catcher Austin Romine to complete the double play.
As of this writing, Judge is 0-for-2 with a strikeout. But at least he has an outfield assist.
Despite recently adding Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the bullpen, the Nationals are still considering trading for a closer, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Among those being considered are Zach Britton, David Robinson, and Justin Wilson.
Heyman notes that Madson and/or Doolittle could close for the Nationals as well.
The Nationals entered Monday’s action with an aggregate 5.31 bullpen ERA, the worst mark in the majors. The club has also blown 17 saves, tied for the seventh-most in baseball.