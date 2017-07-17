Dansby Swanson could be sent back to the minors

Braves manager Brian Snitker wouldn’t rule out demoting struggling shortstop Dansby Swanson to the minor leagues, David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Snitker said, “For right now, I think he’s OK. If you go down, it’s not the end of the world. Some guys fight through it here.”
Swanson, 23, is not in Monday night’s starting lineup. He’s batting .220/.297/.321 with six home runs and 35 RBI in 343 plate appearances this season. He had a good showing in 38 games last year, which led to him opening the season as the starting shortstop.
The Braves acquired Swanson in December 2015 from the Diamondbacks in the Shelby Miller trade that also brought back Ender Inciarte and Aaron Blair.
While Swanson is still in the majors for now, it appears he’ll be sharing time at shortstop with Johan Camargo, who has an .863 OPS in 118 PA thus far. The Braves also activated Sean Rodriguez from the disabled list. Rodriguez could see the occasional start at shortstop as well.
Despite recently adding Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the bullpen, the Nationals are still considering trading for a closer, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Among those being considered are Zach Britton, David Robinson, and Justin Wilson.
Heyman notes that Madson and/or Doolittle could close for the Nationals as well.
The Nationals entered Monday’s action with an aggregate 5.31 bullpen ERA, the worst mark in the majors. The club has also blown 17 saves, tied for the seventh-most in baseball.
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird will undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove excess bone growth in his right foot, Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network reports. When surgery was suggested several days ago, the timetable for recovery was estimated at six to eight weeks, per WFAN’s Sweeny Murti.
Bird, 24, has been out since early May with an ankle injury suffered early in the season. He impressed with a strong spring but hit .100/.250/.200 in 72 plate appearances during the regular season before landing on the disabled list.
Lately, the 47-43 Yankees have been using Garrett Cooper and Ji-Man Choi at first base, but the club is also expected to be active in procuring a first baseman leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.