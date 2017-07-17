AP Photo

Bradley Jr. robbing Judge’s HR highlights Red Sox’s win over Yankees

1 Comment
Associated PressJul 17, 2017, 12:54 AM EDT

BOSTON — Major league home run leader Aaron Judge hit a towering fly ball toward the triangle in Fenway Park’s center field, and Jackie Bradley Jr. began drifting over toward the bullpen wall.

That’s when Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts knew.

“Jackie does this little thing where, midway, while the ball is in the air, he starts timing it,” said Betts, who hit a two-run homer and also scored Boston’s third run on Sunday night to help the Red Sox win 3-0 and split their doubleheader with the New York Yankees.

“Once I saw him start timing it, I figured he had a chance to catch it. He made it look easy,” said Betts, who had three hits in the night game but was happy to join the cheers for Bradley. “It made the hair stand up on my arms.”

David Price (5-2) struck out eight in eight innings, and Bradley went over the bullpen wall to rob Judge and send the Yankees to their first shutout of the season.

A day after the teams played 16 innings over 5 hours, 50 minutes, they spent another long day at Fenway Park and ended the four-game series the way they started: with the Yankees trailing the first-place Red Sox by 3 1/2 games in the AL East.

CC Sabathia allowed two hits over six innings in the opener, and Didi Gregorius hit a solo home run to give New York a 3-0 victory.

It was also 3-0 in the nightcap when Judge, the winner of the All-Star Home Run Derby, came up with a runner on first and launched one toward the 420-foot marker in center. Bradley stalked it, and at the last moment leaped against the wall that juts out from right-center to pull the ball in.

“I just hit it to the wrong part of the park and the wrong center fielder,” said Judge, who failed to reach base for the first time in 43 games. “Jackie’s been making plays like that for a long time.”

The sold-out crowd gave a huge cheer, and another after Matt Holliday struck out to end the inning. The Red Sox gathered at the edge of the dugout steps to congratulate Betts – with Price pushing his way through to thank him.

“It was special,” Bradley said. “It was electric. It was just a fun moment to be a part of.”

Price allowed seven hits. One night after giving up a tying homer in the ninth to send the game into extra innings, Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 24th save.

Masahiro Tanaka (7-9) gave up three runs on eight hits in 7 2/3 innings, striking out nine. The Yankees are the last team in the majors to be shut out.

“We probably gave one away and we stole one,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “They got one off our closer, and we got one off their closer.”

Betts homered over the billboard above the Green Monster, his 17th of the year, with one out in the third inning to end Boston’s scoreless streak at 24 innings. He made it 3-0 when he singled to lead off the sixth, took second on an error by second baseman Starlin Castro, third on a groundout and scored on Dustin Pedroia‘s second hit of the game.

Stacy Piagno becomes third woman since 1950 to earn a win in a men’s professional league

6 Comments
By Bill BaerJul 16, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT

On Saturday, Sonoma Stompers pitcher Stacy Piagno earned her first win against the Pittsburg Diamonds. In doing so, she became the third woman to earn a win in a men’s professional league since 1950.

Stompers president and GM Theo Fightmaster, via the Stompers’ website:

This was a great night for Stacy and a fantastic night for baseball. This was a start she’s been preparing for, and she validated the opportunity she was given. That was an incredible performance against a very tough lineup.

Piagno:

It’s always a thought in your mind, especially in our situation coming in here as a female, can I really be successful? Can I go deep in the game? I’m not just out here for a hoax. It proves to myself that yes, all the hard work can pay off and yes, I can be successful out here.

This team is my family, in and out. That’s something that I even thought of before the game. These guys are my family, they have my back.

The Stompers made headlines last year when the club signed Piagno and Kelsie Whitmore, becoming the first team to have multiple women on its roster since the 1950’s.

Video: Marcell Ozuna scales the fence to rob Enrique Hernandez of a home run

Mark Brown/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Bill BaerJul 16, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT

Marlins All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna played the role of thief on Sunday afternoon, robbing Enrique Hernandez of a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Had Ozuna not caught the ball, the Dodgers’ lead would have been extended to 4-1. Pitcher Nick Wittgren was certainly thankful for Ozuna’s effort.

The Dodgers won anyway, 3-2, for their ninth consecutive victory and their 29th win in their last 33 games. Hernandez finished 0-for-2 with two walks. Ozuna had a single and a double in four at-bats.