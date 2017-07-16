AP Photo

Yankees top Red Sox 4-1 in 16th; Boston plays under protest

Associated PressJul 16, 2017, 1:10 AM EDT

BOSTON — Didi Gregorius lined a go-ahead single in the 16th inning and the New York Yankees outlasted the Boston Red Sox 4-1 Saturday in the longest game between the bitter rivals at Fenway Park since 1966.

Matt Holliday hit a tying home run off Boston closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth that cleared the Green Monster, and it took 5 hours, 50 minutes and 512 pitches to finish. That is, if it’s really over – the Red Sox put the game under protest after a bizarre play on the bases involving Holliday in the 11th.

Both teams burned through their bullpens, and the relievers won’t get much rest. The Yankees and the AL East-leading Red Sox are set for a day-night doubleheader Sunday.

Boston starter Chris Sale struck out 13 in 7 2/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball. He leads the majors with 191 strikeouts.

Yankees starter Luis Severino allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. He gave up Mitch Moreland‘s sacrifice fly in the third.

Ben Heller (1-0) went two innings. Seven Yankees relievers combined to blank Boston on four hits for nine innings.

Doug Fister (0-3) gave up three runs in the 16th. Jacoby Ellsbury led off with a double, Gregorius and Austin Romine hit RBI singles and Gary Sanchez added a sacrifice fly.

A day after Yankees blew a ninth-inning lead and lost, they rallied to win for just the eighth time in 28 games. New York closed within 3 1/2 games of Boston.

The Red Sox had been 43-0 when leading after eight. Kimbrel, the winning pitcher in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, had his first career blown save at Fenway following 30 successful ones.

Red Sox manager John Farrell put the game under protest after an odd sequence in the 11th.

Holliday led off with a walk and Ellsbury followed with a grounder to Moreland at first base. Moreland threw to second for a forceout but Holliday retreated toward first and slid into the bag as shortstop Xander Bogaerts‘ throw arrived.

Moreland wasn’t able to reach the ball, which hit Ellsbury and bounced into foul territory. Farrell argued in favor of an interference call and after a lengthy review, the umpires allowed Ellsbury to stay on first.

The clubs last played 16 at Fenway on June 4, 1966, when Jim Gosger’s three-run homer gave Boston a 6-3 victory.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Joe Girardi said the club was “hopeful” that OF Aaron Hicks, on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique, would “start doing some light baseball activity” when the club returns from its season-long, 11-game trip.

Red Sox: Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day DL before the game with a strained left hamstring and recalled RHP Brandon Workman from Triple-A. . RHP Blaine Boyer left with right elbow tightness. . Bogaerts put on a soft brace to support his left ring and pinkie finger under his batting glove halfway through batting practice.

HONORED

The Red Sox welcomed about 1,300 Vietnam veterans and their families onto the field during a pregame ceremony.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Bryan Mitchell (1-1, 5.06 ERA) is set for the opener and RHP Masahiro Tanaka (7-8, 5.47) in the nightcap Sunday.

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (4-11, 4.75) and LHP David Price (4-2, 3.91) are slated to start.

Bellinger hits for cycle as Wood, Dodgers beat Marlins 7-1

Associated PressJul 15, 2017, 11:53 PM EDT

MIAMI — Cody Bellinger became the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle and Alex Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher in more than a century to win his first 11 decisions in a season, helping the NL West leaders beat the Miami Marlins 7-1 Saturday night for their eighth straight victory.

Bellinger singled in the first inning, hit a two-run homer in the third, added an RBI double in the fourth and hit his second career triple on the first pitch of the seventh. His triple off Nick Wittgren barely cleared the glove of right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, who tried to making a running backhanded catch.

Wood (11-0) struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, allowed only four baserunners and lowered his ERA to 1.56 in 16 games this year.

An angry Yasiel Puig took several steps toward the mound after he was nearly hit by a pitch from Miami’s Jose Urena in the first inning. Puig hit two home runs in Los Angeles’ win Friday, including a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers (63-29) climbed 34 games above .500 for the first time and have won 28 of their past 32 games. Their bandwagon included an entire section at Marlins Park, where a group that follows the team on the road unfurled its enormous blue flag with the Dodgers logo during the sixth inning.

Los Angeles took a 5-0 lead in the third when Bellinger hit his 26th homer and Yasmani Grandal added a three-run shot, his 12th.

Bellinger’s cycle – his first four-hit game – was the fifth in the majors this year, and came against three pitchers. He became the third Dodger to hit for the cycle since the team moved to Los Angeles, and the first since Orlando Hudson on April 13, 2009.

Bellinger is the ninth player in the Dodgers’ 128-year history to hit for the cycle. They improved to 54-18 (.750) since he was promoted from the minors.

Urena (7-4) allowed all five runs and needed 82 pitches to get through three innings, his shortest start of the year.

CONFRONTATION

Urena’s first pitch to Puig was a 96 mph fastball that just missed the slugger’s left thigh. Puig shouted at Urena and took several steps as some players and both managers ran onto the field.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto stepped in front of Puig, and after some yelling the confrontation quickly ended. Puig then flied out.

Benches cleared when the teams met in Los Angeles in May, prompting the ejections of Marlins manager Don Mattingly, Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren.

BATTING ORDER

Puig remained in the No. 8 in the order even though he’s second on the Dodgers with 18 homers.

“You look at the numbers and the production he has had, and the easy thing is to put him right in the middle of the order,” manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday’s game. “But I think the right thing at this moment is to stay the course. It puts him in a good spot in the order, and the results are there.”

The Dodgers improved to 31-6 (.838) when Puig bats eighth.

MISMATCH

Stanton went 0 for 2 with a walk against Wood and is 3 for 25 lifetime (.120) against the left-hander.

UP NEXT

LHP Rich Hill (5-4, 3.69) is scheduled to start the series finale Sunday for the Dodgers. Hill made his most recent appearance at Marlins Park last September, when he threw seven perfect innings before Roberts pulled him, mindful the lefty had been sidelined by a blister earlier in the season. Three relievers completed a two-hit shutout.

RHP Tom Koehler (1-4, 8.00) will start for Miami as a replacement for RHP Edinson Volquez (left knee tendinitis).

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Michael Pineda could undergo Tommy John surgery next week

By Ashley VarelaJul 15, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT

Yankees’ right-hander Michael Pineda could undergo Tommy John surgery as soon as next Tuesday, according to a report from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. Pineda sustained a flexor muscle strain and a partial UCL tear in his right elbow and was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday, retroactive to July 6. The club has recommended Tommy John surgery, but the right-hander is expected to seek a second opinion from Reds’ physician Dr. Timothy Kremchek before moving forward with any treatment plan. Should he choose to commit to the procedure, however, he’ll be sidelined through the first half of the 2018 season, if not longer.

This is the latest in a long line of injuries for the 28-year-old, who dealt with a devastating shoulder injury in 2012 and was beset with elbow issues during his time in the Mariners’ farm system in 2009. He completed his first injury-free season in 2016 and was working toward some career-high numbers during the first half of the 2017 season, pitching to a 4.39 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and 8.6 SO/9 over 17 starts and 96 1/3 innings.

Not only is Pineda’s loss a terrible blow for the Yankees, but it will have a significant impact on his chances of landing another gig when he hits free agency this winter. Via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch:

We’ve lost somebody of importance to us in Michael Pineda,” general manager Brian Cashman said. “I’m sorry that has happened. First and foremost for Michael, as he approaches free agency, [he was] obviously interested in having a big year. We’ve been interested in benefiting from his performance in helping us win and compete on an everyday basis. This is a significant loss for our team.

While the team hasn’t announced an official replacement for Pineda in the rotation, Hoch notes that they will likely look to acquire affordable pitching depth at the deadline, as they’re not ready to recall top prospect Chance Adams just yet.