Video: Nelson Cruz fakes charging the mound after being hit by pitch

Derek Holland‘s fastball went a little too far inside in the top of the first inning on Sunday against the Mariners, hitting DH Nelson Cruz in the side. Cruz slowly walked to first base and twice faked charging the mound in retaliation.
Cruz and Holland had a little chuckle about it as the two were teammates with the Rangers from 2009-13. As the ROOT broadcast noted, Holland speaks highly of Cruz and the feeling is likely mutual.
Holland went on to give up six runs (five earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Cruz went 0-for-2 in regulation with a walk along with the HBP, then smacked a solo home run to break a 6-6 tie in the top of the 10th.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that free agent slugger Chris Carter is likely to sign with either the Rangers or the Athletics.
Carter, 30, hit a disappointing .201/.284/.370 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 208 plate appearances with the Yankees. The club designated him for assignment on July 4 and released him last Monday.
Despite the poor performance, Carter did slug an NL-best 41 homers with the Brewers last season, so it’s not surprising he’s drawn interest quickly.
ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Braves are “very open” to offers for starter Julio Teheran.
Teheran, 26, has had a tough season. He’s holding a 4.79 ERA with a 75/40 K/BB ratio in 103 1/3 innings. His ERA, strikeout, and walk rates would be career-worsts if the season were to end today. However, he’s still relatively young and is under contract for the next two seasons as well. Teheran will earn $8 million in 2018 and $11 million in 2019.
Olney notes that the Braves would want prospects in return for Teheran. The Braves also need a comparable top-of-the-rotation starter to replace Teheran, which is why the club had discussed Jose Quintana with the White Sox and Sonny Gray with the Athletics.