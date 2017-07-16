Video: Nelson Cruz fakes charging the mound after being hit by pitch

Derek Holland‘s fastball went a little too far inside in the top of the first inning on Sunday against the Mariners, hitting DH Nelson Cruz in the side. Cruz slowly walked to first base and twice faked charging the mound in retaliation.

Cruz and Holland had a little chuckle about it as the two were teammates with the Rangers from 2009-13. As the ROOT broadcast noted, Holland speaks highly of Cruz and the feeling is likely mutual.

Holland went on to give up six runs (five earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Cruz went 0-for-2 in regulation with a walk along with the HBP, then smacked a solo home run to break a 6-6 tie in the top of the 10th.

