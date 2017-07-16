Video: Marcell Ozuna scales the fence to rob Enrique Hernandez of a home run

Marlins All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna played the role of thief on Sunday afternoon, robbing Enrique Hernandez of a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Had Ozuna not caught the ball, the Dodgers’ lead would have been extended to 4-1. Pitcher Nick Wittgren was certainly thankful for Ozuna’s effort.

The Dodgers won anyway, 3-2, for their ninth consecutive victory and their 29th win in their last 33 games. Hernandez finished 0-for-2 with two walks. Ozuna had a single and a double in four at-bats.

