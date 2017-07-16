Video: Marcell Ozuna scales the fence to rob Enrique Hernandez of a home run

Marlins All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna played the role of thief on Sunday afternoon, robbing Enrique Hernandez of a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Had Ozuna not caught the ball, the Dodgers’ lead would have been extended to 4-1. Pitcher Nick Wittgren was certainly thankful for Ozuna’s effort.
The Dodgers won anyway, 3-2, for their ninth consecutive victory and their 29th win in their last 33 games. Hernandez finished 0-for-2 with two walks. Ozuna had a single and a double in four at-bats.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that free agent slugger Chris Carter is likely to sign with either the Rangers or the Athletics.
Carter, 30, hit a disappointing .201/.284/.370 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 208 plate appearances with the Yankees. The club designated him for assignment on July 4 and released him last Monday.
Despite the poor performance, Carter did slug an NL-best 41 homers with the Brewers last season, so it’s not surprising he’s drawn interest quickly.
Derek Holland‘s fastball went a little too far inside in the top of the first inning on Sunday against the Mariners, hitting DH Nelson Cruz in the side. Cruz slowly walked to first base and twice faked charging the mound in retaliation.
Cruz and Holland had a little chuckle about it as the two were teammates with the Rangers from 2009-13. As the ROOT broadcast noted, Holland speaks highly of Cruz and the feeling is likely mutual.
Holland went on to give up six runs (five earned) in 5 2/3 innings. Cruz went 0-for-2 in regulation with a walk along with the HBP, then smacked a solo home run to break a 6-6 tie in the top of the 10th.