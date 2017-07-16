Stacy Piagno becomes third woman since 1950 to earn a win in a men’s professional league

By Bill BaerJul 16, 2017, 9:32 PM EDT

On Saturday, Sonoma Stompers pitcher Stacy Piagno earned her first win against the Pittsburg Diamonds. In doing so, she became the third woman to earn a win in a men’s professional league since 1950.

Stompers president and GM Theo Fightmaster, via the Stompers’ website:

This was a great night for Stacy and a fantastic night for baseball. This was a start she’s been preparing for, and she validated the opportunity she was given. That was an incredible performance against a very tough lineup.

Piagno:

It’s always a thought in your mind, especially in our situation coming in here as a female, can I really be successful? Can I go deep in the game? I’m not just out here for a hoax. It proves to myself that yes, all the hard work can pay off and yes, I can be successful out here.

This team is my family, in and out. That’s something that I even thought of before the game. These guys are my family, they have my back.

The Stompers made headlines last year when the club signed Piagno and Kelsie Whitmore, becoming the first team to have multiple women on its roster since the 1950’s.

Video: Marcell Ozuna scales the fence to rob Enrique Hernandez of a home run

By Bill BaerJul 16, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT

Marlins All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna played the role of thief on Sunday afternoon, robbing Enrique Hernandez of a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning. Had Ozuna not caught the ball, the Dodgers’ lead would have been extended to 4-1. Pitcher Nick Wittgren was certainly thankful for Ozuna’s effort.

The Dodgers won anyway, 3-2, for their ninth consecutive victory and their 29th win in their last 33 games. Hernandez finished 0-for-2 with two walks. Ozuna had a single and a double in four at-bats.

Report: Chris Carter likely to sign with Rangers or Athletics

By Bill BaerJul 16, 2017, 7:21 PM EDT

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that free agent slugger Chris Carter is likely to sign with either the Rangers or the Athletics.

Carter, 30, hit a disappointing .201/.284/.370 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 208 plate appearances with the Yankees. The club designated him for assignment on July 4 and released him last Monday.

Despite the poor performance, Carter did slug an NL-best 41 homers with the Brewers last season, so it’s not surprising he’s drawn interest quickly.