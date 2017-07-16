Stacy Piagno becomes third woman since 1950 to earn a win in a men’s professional league

On Saturday, Sonoma Stompers pitcher Stacy Piagno earned her first win against the Pittsburg Diamonds. In doing so, she became the third woman to earn a win in a men’s professional league since 1950.

Stompers president and GM Theo Fightmaster, via the Stompers’ website:

This was a great night for Stacy and a fantastic night for baseball. This was a start she’s been preparing for, and she validated the opportunity she was given. That was an incredible performance against a very tough lineup.

Piagno:

It’s always a thought in your mind, especially in our situation coming in here as a female, can I really be successful? Can I go deep in the game? I’m not just out here for a hoax. It proves to myself that yes, all the hard work can pay off and yes, I can be successful out here. This team is my family, in and out. That’s something that I even thought of before the game. These guys are my family, they have my back.

The Stompers made headlines last year when the club signed Piagno and Kelsie Whitmore, becoming the first team to have multiple women on its roster since the 1950’s.

