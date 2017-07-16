Report: Chris Carter likely to sign with Rangers or Athletics

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that free agent slugger Chris Carter is likely to sign with either the Rangers or the Athletics.

Carter, 30, hit a disappointing .201/.284/.370 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 208 plate appearances with the Yankees. The club designated him for assignment on July 4 and released him last Monday.

Despite the poor performance, Carter did slug an NL-best 41 homers with the Brewers last season, so it’s not surprising he’s drawn interest quickly.

