Jose Quintana dazzles in Cubs debut

Jose Quintana‘s first impression on the Cubs was an impressive one, as the lefty blanked the Orioles over seven shutout innings on Sunday afternoon. He limited the opposition to three hits without issuing a walk and striking out 12 on 100 pitches. Carl Edwards, Jr. relieved him to start the eighth inning. The Cubs’ offense had scored six runs, including two on a home run by Kris Bryant in the fourth inning.
Quintana’s performance on Sunday marked only the fourth time this season a Cubs starter tossed seven or more shutout innings and it’s only the second time it’s been done by a Cub this season with double-digit strikeouts.
Quintana, 28, joined the Cubs on pace to have the worst season of his career. Over 18 starts, he compiled a 4.49 ERA with a 109/40 K/BB ratio in 104 1/3 innings. He hadn’t finished a season with an ERA higher than 3.76 since debuting in 2012.
The Cubs acquired Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday in exchange for four minor leaguers, including Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease. Quintana is under contract for $8.85 million next season and the Cubs have options worth $10.5 million for the ensuing two seasons with $1 million buyouts.
The Athletics dealt right-hander Ryan Madson and left-hander Sean Doolittle to the Nationals for right-hander Blake Treinen, minor league lefty Jesus Luzardo and infielder Sheldon Neuse, per a team announcement. The deal was first rumored to be in the works on Saturday and was confirmed by the clubs on Sunday.
Madson and Doolittle will help round out the Nationals’ bullpen, which suffered from a collective 5.34 ERA and -0.9 fWAR through the first half of the season. Madson, in particular, has pitched to a stellar 2.06 ERA, complementing his airtight run prevention with a 1.4 BB/9 and 8.9 SO/9 through 39 1/3 innings. Doolittle holds a more modest 3.38 ERA on the year, but his 0.8 BB/9 and 13.1 SO/9 have been the hallmarks of his six-year career to date.
In return, the A’s received right-handed reliever Blake Treinen, whose 5.73 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 7.6 SO/9 have helped drag the Nationals’ bullpen to a league-worst ranking. Despite his struggles on the mound this year, Treinen is only one season removed from a sparkling career-best 2.28 ERA in 2016 and has been the model of consistency in each of his previous three campaigns with the Nationals.
Minor leaguers Sheldon Neuse and Jesus Luzardo also rounded out the deal on Oakland’s end. Neuse, 22, was drafted in the second round of the 2016 amateur draft and has split his 2017 season between third base and short in Single-A Hagerstown. He’s batting .291/.349/.469 with nine home runs and an .818 OPS through 321 PA in his first season in the South Atlantic League.
Left-hander Jesus Luzardo, 19, is just starting his first stint in pro ball. He was drafted out of Stoneman-Douglas High School in the third round of the 2016 draft, not three months after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow. He was assigned to the Nationals’ Gulf Coast League affiliate in 2017 and is 1-0 through his first three starts in rookie ball, touting a 1.32 ERA and 9.9 SO/9 through 13 2/3 innings.
The Rockies placed right-hander Tyler Chatwood on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain, the team announced Sunday. Chatwood was pulled from his start against the Mets on Saturday after attempting to pitch through discomfort in his right leg. He made it through just 19 pitches, recording one out and allowing back-to-back walks and a three-run homer to give the Mets an early lead. In a corresponding move, outfielder Ian Desmond was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Sunday and will take the righty’s spot on the roster after rehabbing a right calf strain of his own.
Chatwood, 27, worked a 6-11 record in 19 starts this season with a 4.74 ERA, 7.4 SO/9 and career-worst 5.1 BB/9 through 106 1/3 innings. He was dinged for his fourth consecutive loss after exiting Saturday’s game, as the Rockies couldn’t recover from a four-run deficit in the first inning and went on to lose 9-3.
It’s been a rough month for the Rockies’ rotation. Left-hander Tyler Anderson underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in early July, while right-hander Chad Bettis is still working his way back to the mound after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer. Club manager Bud Black admitted that his current plan for the rotation is now up in the air, while MLB.com’s Danny Knobler reports that the team’s dearth of viable starters will keep rookie southpaw Kyle Freeland in the rotation, at least for the time being.