And That Happened: Saturday’s Scores and Highlights

Yankees 4, Red Sox 1 (16 innings): Chaos erupted in the 11th inning of Saturday’s Yankees-Red Sox game, prompting Boston manager John Farrell to play the remainder of the 16-inning, five hour and 50-minute game under protest. With one out and a runner on first, the trouble officially began on Jacoby Ellsbury‘s routine groundout to first base. First baseman Mitch Moreland tossed the ball to Xander Bogaerts at second base, who flipped it back to first for the double play. Matt Holliday, perhaps not realizing he was already ruled out, doubled back to first base as Ellsbury touched the bag. The throw clipped Ellsbury in the leg and prevented Moreland from completing the double play, leaving Ellsbury safe on first base on a force out.

Things got sticky when the crew chief Gary Cederstrom called for a rules check on the play; according to official league rules, that particular kind of interference is only reviewable at the umpire’s discretion. The umpires deliberated for four minutes and 59 seconds, eventually ruling in the Yankees’ favor and allowing Ellsbury to stay on first. Farrell informed Cederstrom that he would play the rest of the game under protest, while Robby Scott cleaned up the rest of the inning with two quick outs. The Yankees eventually hung on for the win with Didi Gregorius‘ go-ahead RBI single in the 16th inning and a 1-2-3 conclusion from Ben Heller.

Tigers 11, Blue Jays 1: Michael Fulmer came through for the Tigers on Saturday with one of his best performances of the season, limiting the Blue Jays to two hits, a run and three strikeouts over eight solid innings. The 10-run lead didn’t hurt, either, with home runs from Nicholas Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera and J.D. Martinez powering the club to its first win coming out of the All-Star break.

Cubs 10, Orioles 3: Until Saturday, Jake Arrieta had not stepped foot in Camden Yards since he suited up with the Orioles in 2013. He looked right at home there against his former team, procuring his ninth win of the year on 6 2/3 innings of four-hit, two-run ball. The Cubs’ offense spared no expense in the win, smashing three home runs and building a cushy seven-run lead as they broke .500 for the first time since last Friday. They’ll need just 5.5 more games to catch the Brewers, who currently sit atop the NL Central standings with a 52-41 record.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 0: The Cardinals evened their series with the Pirates on Saturday, backed by a well-rounded effort from starter Lance Lynn. Lynn spun 6 1/3 scoreless innings and tacked on an RBI double in the fifth inning to help pad a four-run lead. While the club steered clear of any home runs, lest they end up in the river, St. Louis reliever Matt Bowman still found an opportunity to make the game interesting before taking the mound in the seventh:

Braves 8, Diamondbacks 5: The Braves dominated again on Saturday, pushing the Diamondbacks’ losing streak to four straight games after mounting a four-run rally in the sixth inning. Neither team is particularly close to competing for its respective division lead — following Saturday’s game, they both sit in second place with a 9.5-game deficit — but it’ll take more than two back-to-back wins for the Braves to completely erase the D-backs’ eight-game advantage in the NL wild card race.

Mets 9, Rockies 3: Seth Lugo had a banner night against the Rockies, earning his fourth win of the season and clubbing his first career home run against Colorado reliever Chris Rusin:

It wasn’t all fun and games for the Mets, however, who lost Yoenis Cespedes to a tweaked hip in the sixth inning. The Rockies also took a blow in the first inning when starter Tyler Chatwood was forced to exit after just 19 pitches with a right calf strain.

Dodgers 7, Marlins 1: It only took the Dodgers 133 years and a cross-country move to see their first rookie hit for the cycle. Cody Bellinger took home the honors on Saturday, completing the four-hit feat with a triple to the warning track to set a new franchise milestone.

Twins 4, Astros 2: After dominating opposing teams with a cumulative 29 runs scored in their last two starts, the Astros were finally felled by the Twins and club ace Johan Santana. Santana went six strong innings for his 11th win, holding the league-leading ‘Stros to one Yuli Gurriel RBI double off the left field wall and one 417-foot home run from Jose Altuve.

Brewers 3, Phillies 2: The Brewers preserved their 5.5-game lead in the NL Central with a dramatic last-minute finish on Saturday, taking the lead on Travis Shaw‘s tie-breaking eighth-inning home run for their fourth consecutive series win. Milwaukee right-hander Jimmy Nelson flummoxed the Phillies through 6 2/3 innings with three hits, two runs and nine strikeouts, establishing his fourth straight start with three or fewer runs allowed.

Mariners 4, White Sox 3: The Mariners continued to creep up on .500 with their second consecutive win over the White Sox, edging past them with Nelson Cruz’s two-run homer in the sixth inning. It was hardly a perfect game — Steve Cishek missed a pickoff throw, Jean Segura committed a fielding error, Mitch Haniger jammed his finger on an attempted bunt and Felix Hernandez couldn’t find a way to retire Melky Cabrera — but a strong performance by the bullpen and Cruz’s timely blast helped secure their 43rd win of the year.

Nationals 10, Reds 7: Anthony Rendon is hitting a blistering .308/411/.557 this year, and Saturday’s game was no exception. The Nationals’ slugger went 3-for-3 with two home runs, one of which lifted the Nats to a 10-run lead when he cleared the bases in the seventh inning for his second career grand slam:

That lead nearly evaporated in the next two innings, when Austin Adams and Trevor Gott combined to allow seven unanswered runs. Matt Grace relieved Gott after five straight batters reached base in the ninth inning, inducing three quick outs to retire the Reds and clinch the series win.

Rangers 1, Royals 0: Cole Hamels and Danny Duffy were locked into a fierce pitcher’s duel on Saturday, one that finally ended in the ninth inning when Shin-Soo Choo clipped an RBI single down the third base line for the first and only run of the night. Hamels took a no-decision in the win, cutting his win streak short at two games, but managed to extend his scoreless streak to 21 innings in a row.

Padres 5, Giants 3: Three months after a dirt bike accident cost Madison Bumgarner his starting role, the Giants’ ace returned to the mound with a working shoulder and a 3.00 ERA to defend. Bumgarner worked seven innings with three runs, two walks and five strikeouts, racking up a respectable 102 pitches before getting pulled for Hunter Strickland.

Finding enough run support was another story altogether — entering Saturday, Bumgarner averaged just 1.75 runs of support per outing — and the Giants faltered in the ninth inning, struggling to find a foothold against Brandon Maurer. The Padres had no such qualms about hitting Steven Okert, and former Giant Hector Sanchez knocked in the game-winning run with his first career walk-off home run.

Athletics 5, Indians 3: It’s one thing to crush your first major league home run after just 12 games in the big leagues, and another thing to hit your first two major league home runs in the same game, and another thing altogether to do it off of renowned ace Corey Kluber. Rookie third baseman Matt Chapman was up to the task, however, smashing a 409-foot home run off of Kluber in the third inning of Saturday’s win and returning in the eighth for a second helping.

Rays 6, Angels 3: Logan Morrison snapped a hitless streak of 18 at-bats during Saturday’s win over the Angels, going 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the third inning. It was a much-needed boost for the first baseman, who is on pace for his most productive major league season yet and entered Saturday with a .254/.363/.556 batting line and 24 home runs. Backing Morrison’s efforts was Rays’ starter Alex Cobb, who issued one run and four strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings to capture his eighth win of the year and bring the club within three games of the first-place Red Sox.

