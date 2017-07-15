Report: Astros are looking at Jeff Samardzija as a trade candidate

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Astros are doing preliminary background work on Giants’ right-hander Jeff Samardzija. Nothing has been substantiated by either team yet, but the veteran righty would be an interesting get for the Astros, whose pool of right-handed starters currently features Lance McCullers Jr., Charlie Morton, Mike Fiers, Brad Peacock, Francis Martes, Joe Musgrove and Collin McHugh (10-day DL, elbow impingement).
Samardzija hasn’t been hanging around the top of the leaderboard this year, at least not when it comes to run prevention, but his peripheral stats show that he’s putting together a more solid run than his 4-10 record and 4.58 ERA suggest. He’s maintained a 1.1 BB/9 and career-best 9.7 SO/9 through the first 118 innings of the season and has pitched into the sixth inning in all but three of his starts.
Consistency is at a premium these days, especially for a club that’s well-positioned to contend this fall, and that may be reason enough for the Astros to take a flyer on the 32-year-old. He’s no Jose Quintana, to be sure, but has tossed over 200 innings in each of his last four seasons and has stayed remarkably healthy over the entirety of his 10-year career. While Samardzija is set to remain under team control through the 2020 season, he’s still owed $60+ million on his five-year contract, which could be enough to put off any suitors looking for a bargain arm to stabilize their rotation.
The White Sox acquired minor league middle infielder Yeyson Yrizarri from the Rangers, per a team announcement on Saturday. Yrizarri is the nephew of former major league shortstop Deivi Cruz and signed as an international free agent in 2013. The Rangers will receive international signing bonus pool money in return.
Yrizarri, 20, split the first half of his 2017 season between Single-A Hickory and High-A Down East. He slashed a cumulative .258/.285/.399 with seven home runs and a .684 OPS through 479 PA. Although his plate discipline and defensive skills still need considerable fine-tuning, his power potential and strong arm made him one of the more valuable prospects in the Rangers’ farm system, ranked No. 6 and No. 17 by Baseball Prospectus and MLB.com, respectively.
The extra bonus pool money should allow the Rangers more wiggle room for upcoming international signing periods, as they racked up over $3 million in signing bonuses for Venezuelan shortstop Keybar Rodriguez, outfielder Wilderd Patino and Mexican right-hander Damian Mendoza.
FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports that third baseman Pablo Sandoval may be interested in a reunion with the Giants, according to an unnamed source close to the infielder. It’s not the first time the two have been linked, and Heyman adds that the Giants have expressed some unofficial interest in bringing Sandoval back to San Francisco. The Red Sox designated Sandoval for assignment on Friday and have nine days remaining to facilitate a trade before he passes through waivers. Assuming he gets released after clearing waivers, any team he signs with will only be responsible for the minimum salary requirements, leaving Boston to pick up the rest of his $95 million check.
Sandoval, 30, failed to impress during his three-year stay in Boston. He slashed .245/.292/.366 with the Red Sox in 2015 and sat on the bench for all but three games of the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He returned to the Sox’ lineup in 2017, but batted an underwhelming .212/.269/.354 with four home runs and a .622 OPS through the first half of the season.
Returning to San Francisco could give Sandoval the change of pace he needs for a bounce-back performance, but it also comes with its fair share of controversy. The two sides didn’t part amicably in 2014, when the veteran infielder made some disparaging comments about the team and cited a lack of respect between general manager Brian Sabean and his former agent, Gustavo Vasquez. Sandoval appears to have had a change of heart in the years since his departure, and there’s no doubt the Giants could use another glove in the hot corner, but whether the two can come to an agreement remains to be seen.