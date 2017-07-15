Giants place Johnny Cueto on 10-day disabled list with blisters

Giants’ right-hander Johnny Cueto landed on the 10-day disabled list with blister-related issues, the team announced Saturday. Cueto was removed from his start on Friday after just four innings and is expected to miss two starts while he rehabs painful spots on his fingers. He was replaced by returning ace Madison Bumgarner, who resumed his spot in the rotation for the first time since his dirt bike accident in mid-April.
Following Friday’s 5-4 win over the Padres, Cueto told reporters that he felt hot spots on three fingers of his right hand, which affected his ability to grip the ball and led to his shortest start since 2015. He attributed the blister-like spots to a change in the baseball itself, a claim that was later backed up by manager Bruce Bochy prior to Saturday’s game.
“I feel the ball tight,” Cueto said in a postgame interview (via John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle). “This is the first time I’ve had blisters in my career.”
He may be on to something there. Cueto, 31, is 6-7 in 19 starts this season with a 4.59 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 through 115 2/3 innings. He’s nearly doubled the walk per nine innings mark he set in 2016 and his 4.00+ ERA is the highest it’s been since his rookie season in 2008. Friday’s abbreviated start was just the latest in a string of rough outings, totaling 12 runs, 13 walks and 10 strikeouts over his last three starts and 15 innings.
The Nationals have a mighty need for relievers, and FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports that they’re trying to acquire at least two from the Athletics. According to Rosenthal, the Nationals are pushing to trade for both right-hander Ryan Madson and left-hander Sean Doolittle, though he notes that the club will continue to keep an eye out for other talent if a deal can’t be struck.
Madson, 36, stands to receive $7.5 million in 2017 and another $7.5 million in 2018. He’s been lights-out for the Athletics this season, delivering a career-best 2.11 ERA, 1.4 BB/9 and second-best 8.6 SO/9 through 38 1/3 innings.
Doolittle, meanwhile, is due the rest of his $2.6 million salary in 2017 and another $4.35 million in 2018. He has two club options for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, at $6 million and $6.5 million, respectively. The 30-year-old lefty reliever has struggled to stay healthy during his 2017 campaign after succumbing to a shoulder strain and missing several weeks on the disabled list. When healthy, he paired a 3.38 ERA with an unbelievable 0.8 BB/9 and 13.1 SO/9 over 21 1/3 innings in the first half of the season.
Both relievers would represent a significant upgrade for the Nationals, whose relief corps ranks dead last among major league bullpens thanks to a flurry of untimely injuries. Rosenthal adds that it’s still unclear what kind of return they’re prepared to offer the Athletics, but it seems reasonable to assume that they’ll be willing to part with several prospects in order to bolster their pitching staff, especially if they’re serious about making a run at the championship title later this year.
MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that the Astros are doing preliminary background work on Giants’ right-hander Jeff Samardzija. Nothing has been substantiated by either team yet, but the veteran righty would be an interesting get for the Astros, whose pool of right-handed starters currently features Lance McCullers Jr., Charlie Morton, Mike Fiers, Brad Peacock, Francis Martes, Joe Musgrove and Collin McHugh (10-day DL, elbow impingement).
Samardzija hasn’t been hanging around the top of the leaderboard this year, at least not when it comes to run prevention, but his peripheral stats show that he’s putting together a more solid run than his 4-10 record and 4.58 ERA suggest. He’s maintained a 1.1 BB/9 and career-best 9.7 SO/9 through the first 118 innings of the season and has pitched into the sixth inning in all but three of his starts.
Consistency is at a premium these days, especially for a club that’s well-positioned to contend this fall, and that may be reason enough for the Astros to take a flyer on the 32-year-old. He’s no Jose Quintana, to be sure, but has tossed over 200 innings in each of his last four seasons and has stayed remarkably healthy over the entirety of his 10-year career. While Samardzija is set to remain under team control through the 2020 season, he’s still owed $60+ million on his five-year contract, which could be enough to put off any suitors looking for a bargain arm to stabilize their rotation.