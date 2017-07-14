Video: Ryan Braun makes franchise history with his sixth career grand slam

Ryan Braun launched into the second half of the season with his sixth career grand slam on Friday night, setting a new franchise record in the process. It was his first slam since 2015, putting him just ahead of former Brewers Jeromy Burnitz, Cecil Cooper and John Jaha, who previously shared a four-way tie with Braun for the most grand slams in club history.
The blast capped a monster of an inning for the Brewers, who stockpiled eight runs in the second as they took the lead and then some. With the bases loaded and one out against Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta, Braun unloaded a first-pitch, 400-foot home run to dead center field to give the Brewers an 8-2 lead:
Braun entered Friday’s series opener with 10 home runs and a respectable, if underwhelming .259/.342/.545 batting line through 161 PA. The grand slam certainly helps, though he still has a ways to go to match the .305 average and 30 homers he produced for the club in 2016.
The run support proved crucial for Milwaukee starter Zach Davies, who handed Philadelphia another four runs in the fifth and sixth innings with a two-RBI single from Maikel Franco and a two-run homer from Odubel Herrera. The Brewers currently lead the Phillies, 9-6, in the bottom of the sixth.
What started off as a triceps strain has apparently morphed into something much more serious for Nationals’ right-hander Joe Ross, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a right elbow sprain. Ross underwent an MRI arthrogram, but the team is still awaiting the full results before making any kind of projection for his return. He was removed from his last start before the All-Star break, lasting just 3 1/3 innings against the Braves before triceps soreness forced him off the mound.
Comments from both Ross and club manager Dusty Baker suggest that this is uncharted territory for the 24-year-old righty. He served a stint on the 60-day disabled list in 2016 with inflammation in his right shoulder, but hasn’t fallen prey to any other serious injuries to date. Despite his relative good health over the first half of the season, Ross maintained a career-worst 5.01 ERA in 73 2/3 innings, paired with a 2.4 BB/9, 8.3 SO/9 and a 5-3 record in 13 starts.
Naturally, there’s some concern that lingering elbow trouble could spell the end of the season for Ross, who told reporters that he plans on seeking a second opinion before making any decisions. A long-term replacement for Ross has not been announced yet, but the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes and Jorge Castillo report that right-hander Jacob Turner could get the nod in his place against the Angels on Tuesday.
Athletics’ right-hander Andrew Triggs is out for the season, the team announced Friday. Triggs underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip on Thursday and is expected to be back on the mound in time for spring training next season. The Athletics transferred him to the 60-day disabled list prior to the All-Star break when his rehab process was stalled.
Triggs, 28, is in his sophomore season with the club. He went 5-6 in his first 12 starts of the year and pitched to a 4.27 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 6.9 SO/9 through 65 1/3 innings. While his overall production rate looked promising at the beginning of the 2017 season, he carried a four-game losing streak through his last four outings and got dinged for a cumulative 26 runs, seven walks and seven home runs over just 18 2/3 innings.
Without him, the A’s will press forward with a rotation featuring Sonny Gray, Sean Manaea, Daniel Gossett and Paul Blackburn. Sonny Gray continues to be the center of trade speculation, though a clear frontrunner has yet to emerge for the right-handed ace’s services.