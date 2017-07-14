Stephen Piscotty left Friday’s game with a right groin strain

Cardinals’ outfielder Stephen Piscotty suffered a groin injury during the ninth inning of the club’s 5-2 loss to the Pirates on Friday night. Piscotty fielded a fly ball from Josh Harrison for the first out of the inning and appeared to injure himself on the throw from the outfield. He was officially diagnosed with a right groin strain following the game, but the club has yet to report the severity of the strain or release a timetable for his return.
Piscotty, 26, has struggled to produce this season while dealing with several setbacks, including a hamstring strain, knee soreness and forearm tightness. He batted .240/.353/.378 with six home runs and a .731 OPS through his first 269 PA and went 0-for-4 on Friday with two strikeouts against the Pirates’ Gerrit Cole and Felipe Rivero.
Rookie outfielder Jose Martinez replaced Piscotty to finish the rest of the game, which ended in the Pirates’ favor following an intentional walk to Andrew McCutchen and Josh Bell‘s three-run walk-off home run. With the loss, the Cardinals now sit six full games behind the division-leading Brewers and just half a game behind the second-place Cubs.
Long before Josh Bell blasted the Pirates to victory with his first career walk-off home run on Friday night, Jedd Gyorko struck a two-run homer to put the Cardinals on the board in the first inning. Andrew McCutchen scaled the wall and came up short by several feet, watching it sail right over the top of the fence and into the outstretched glove of a Pirates fan in the right field bleachers.
The ball was officially clocked at 405 feet off of Gyorko’s bat, but its final resting place was much further from home plate. The fan who caught the home run, later identified as Jeff, promptly turned toward the crowd and chucked the ball, which cleared the bleachers and riverside concourse to find a new home in the depths of the nearby Allegheny River.
“I put all my weight into it, about 285 pounds,” Jeff told ROOT Sports’ Robby Incmikoski. While throwing toward the crowd isn’t an advisable course of action for every bleacher fan, Jeff was quick to encourage other “true fans” to toss the tradition of returning home balls to the field: “If you’re a Pirates fan — a true Pirates fan and a true Pittsburgher — you will throw away home run balls into the river.”
Ryan Braun launched into the second half of the season with his sixth career grand slam on Friday night, setting a new franchise record in the process. It was his first slam since 2015, putting him just ahead of former Brewers Jeromy Burnitz, Cecil Cooper and John Jaha, who previously shared a four-way tie with Braun for the most grand slams in club history.
The blast capped a monster of an inning for the Brewers, who stockpiled eight runs in the second as they took the lead and then some. With the bases loaded and one out against Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta, Braun unloaded a first-pitch, 400-foot home run to dead center field to give the Brewers an 8-2 lead:
Braun entered Friday’s series opener with 10 home runs and a respectable, if underwhelming .259/.342/.545 batting line through 161 PA. The grand slam certainly helps, though he still has a ways to go to match the .305 average and 30 homers he produced for the club in 2016.
The run support proved crucial for Milwaukee starter Zach Davies, who handed Philadelphia another four runs in the fifth and sixth innings with a two-RBI single from Maikel Franco and a two-run homer from Odubel Herrera. The Brewers currently lead the Phillies, 9-6, in the bottom of the sixth.