Report: Cubs still have Sonny Gray on radar after Jose Quintana acquisition

Yesterday the Cubs made the biggest trade of the season, acquiring Jose Quintana from the crosstown White Sox for a package of prospects. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports, however, that they may not be done yet:

Sources: #Cubs continuing to show interest in Sonny Gray, even after Jose Quintana trade. One reason: Vacancy still remains in '18 rotation. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 14, 2017

That’s the thing about both the Quintana deal and any potential deal for Sonny Gray: team control. The Cubs could lose Jake Arrieta and John Lackey in free agency this winter and neither Jon Lester isn’t getting any younger. Quintana is controlled for the next two seasons thanks to some cheap team options and Gray is under control for multiple years as well. If Chicago can bolster the staff for the 2017 run, great, but remaining competitive over he next few seasons is obviously necessary given where they are.

As for Gray: he’s 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 starts. That’s not where he was a few years back, but it’s an improvement on last season. His strikeout rate has ticked back up some and his walk rate down some as well. He’d be a good pickup.

