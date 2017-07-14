Red Sox designate Pablo Sandoval for assignment

The Boston Red Sox just announced that they have designated Pablo Sandoval for assignment. He is 100% certain to clear waivers and will, eventually, be released.

Sandoval, who signed a five-year, $95 million deal with Boston following the 2014 season, is one of the biggest busts in the history of free agency. Over three seasons he’s played only 161 games and is hitting a paltry .237/.286/.360. He’s batting just .212/.269/.354 this year. His health and his conditioning have been a constant issue and the Red Sox have seen all they care to see.

It’s unclear whether anyone will take a chance on Sandoval this year, even if they only have to pay him the pro-rated minimum. One suspects that, next year, he’ll be forced to settle for a minor league deal.

