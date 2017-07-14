Prince Fielder: “You don’t have to have a perfect ending to be happy”

Prince Fielder‘s career was cut short due to spinal injuries that posed serious risk to his health if he continued to play. That was unfortunate, but he’s made the most of the hand he was dealt. He’s spent his free tie being a house husband and father. He’s hosting a cooking show on Netflix and Hulu with his wife called “Fielder’s Choice.” He’s travelled extensively with his family. That’s the good stuff in life.

Today Evan Grant has a story about Fielder-in-retirement. He seems to be taking to it well mentally speaking as well:

“You don’t have to have a perfect ending to be happy,” you say. “Happy is what you make it . . . “Why should I not be happy? Because I’m not playing?” he said. “It sucks that happened, but things happen every day. It doesn’t mean you have to be sad for the rest of your life.”

He has a great attitude and seems content. Go read what the former six-time All-Star is up to.

