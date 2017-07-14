Prince Fielder: “You don’t have to have a perfect ending to be happy”

Prince Fielder‘s career was cut short due to spinal injuries that posed serious risk to his health if he continued to play. That was unfortunate, but he’s made the most of the hand he was dealt. He’s spent his free tie being a house husband and father. He’s hosting a cooking show on Netflix and Hulu with his wife called “Fielder’s Choice.” He’s travelled extensively with his family. That’s the good stuff in life.
Today Evan Grant has a story about Fielder-in-retirement. He seems to be taking to it well mentally speaking as well:
“You don’t have to have a perfect ending to be happy,” you say. “Happy is what you make it . . . “Why should I not be happy? Because I’m not playing?” he said. “It sucks that happened, but things happen every day. It doesn’t mean you have to be sad for the rest of your life.”
He has a great attitude and seems content. Go read what the former six-time All-Star is up to.
Yesterday the Cubs made the biggest trade of the season, acquiring Jose Quintana from the crosstown White Sox for a package of prospects. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports, however, that they may not be done yet:
That’s the thing about both the Quintana deal and any potential deal for Sonny Gray: team control. The Cubs could lose Jake Arrieta and John Lackey in free agency this winter and neither Jon Lester isn’t getting any younger. Quintana is controlled for the next two seasons thanks to some cheap team options and Gray is under control for multiple years as well. If Chicago can bolster the staff for the 2017 run, great, but remaining competitive over he next few seasons is obviously necessary given where they are.
As for Gray: he’s 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 starts. That’s not where he was a few years back, but it’s an improvement on last season. His strikeout rate has ticked back up some and his walk rate down some as well. He’d be a good pickup.
The Yankees just announced that Michael Pineda has a torn elbow ligament and will likely undergo Tommy John surgery. He’ll get a second opinion, but it’s rare for that opinion to change. His season is over. He’ll likely miss all or most of 2018 as well. He’s an impeding free agent too, so this is a doubly bad blow for him.
Pineda is 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 96.1 innings this season for the Yankees. He last pitched on July 5, giving up five runs on nine hits in three innings.
The Yankees options to fill his place in the rotation include Luis Cessa and Bryan Mitchell or minor leaguer Chance Adams. They could also look outside the organization, but it’s unlikely that Brian Cashman will want to trade significant talent to upgrade in the middle of a season that, however promising it has been to date, was intended to be a transition and building year for the Bombers.