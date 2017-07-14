Nationals place Joe Ross on 10-day disabled list with an elbow sprain

What started off as a triceps strain has apparently morphed into something much more serious for Nationals’ right-hander Joe Ross, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a right elbow sprain. Ross underwent an MRI arthrogram, but the team is still awaiting the full results before making any kind of projection for his return. He was removed from his last start before the All-Star break, lasting just 3 1/3 innings against the Braves before triceps soreness forced him off the mound.
Comments from both Ross and club manager Dusty Baker suggest that this is uncharted territory for the 24-year-old righty. He served a stint on the 60-day disabled list in 2016 with inflammation in his right shoulder, but hasn’t fallen prey to any other serious injuries to date. Despite his relative good health over the first half of the season, Ross maintained a career-worst 5.01 ERA in 73 2/3 innings, paired with a 2.4 BB/9, 8.3 SO/9 and a 5-3 record in 13 starts.
Naturally, there’s some concern that lingering elbow trouble could spell the end of the season for Ross, who told reporters that he plans on seeking a second opinion before making any decisions. A long-term replacement for Ross has not been announced yet, but the Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes and Jorge Castillo report that right-hander Jacob Turner could get the nod in his place against the Angels on Tuesday.
Athletics’ right-hander Andrew Triggs is out for the season, the team announced Friday. Triggs underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip on Thursday and is expected to be back on the mound in time for spring training next season. The Athletics transferred him to the 60-day disabled list prior to the All-Star break when his rehab process was stalled.
Triggs, 28, is in his sophomore season with the club. He went 5-6 in his first 12 starts of the year and pitched to a 4.27 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 6.9 SO/9 through 65 1/3 innings. While his overall production rate looked promising at the beginning of the 2017 season, he carried a four-game losing streak through his last four outings and got dinged for a cumulative 26 runs, seven walks and seven home runs over just 18 2/3 innings.
Without him, the A’s will press forward with a rotation featuring Sonny Gray, Sean Manaea, Daniel Gossett and Paul Blackburn. Sonny Gray continues to be the center of trade speculation, though a clear frontrunner has yet to emerge for the right-handed ace’s services.
Yesterday the Cubs made the biggest trade of the season, acquiring Jose Quintana from the crosstown White Sox for a package of prospects. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports, however, that they may not be done yet:
That’s the thing about both the Quintana deal and any potential deal for Sonny Gray: team control. The Cubs could lose Jake Arrieta and John Lackey in free agency this winter and neither Jon Lester isn’t getting any younger. Quintana is controlled for the next two seasons thanks to some cheap team options and Gray is under control for multiple years as well. If Chicago can bolster the staff for the 2017 run, great, but remaining competitive over he next few seasons is obviously necessary given where they are.
As for Gray: he’s 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 starts. That’s not where he was a few years back, but it’s an improvement on last season. His strikeout rate has ticked back up some and his walk rate down some as well. He’d be a good pickup.