Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers surefire World Series bets

Due to the All-Star break, we now bring you a special “Classic” version of “And That Happened.” The following originally ran on the HardballTalk newsletter, which was mailed to subscribers. Premium subscribers received it via teletype. This installment is from July 14, 1985.

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Angels 5, Blue Jays 3: California was down 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth when Reggie Jackson walked and was pinch-run for by Craig Gerber. Ruppert Jones bunted him over and Bobby Grich knocked him in with an RBI single to tie it. Next batter up was Brian Downing who hit a homer, winning the game for the Angels. As soon as he hit that home run the Blue Jays players simply walked off the field in dejection, not even waiting for Downing to round the bases. It was a striking sight, inspiring me to give these sorts of victories a special name. I shall call them: “wins which cause the other team to leave the field slowly.” I think it’ll catch on.

Reds 5, Expos 4: Montreal was leading 4-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth when Dave Concepcion singled in Gary Redus to tie things up. Then, in the tenth, Dave Parker came to bat with Pete Rose on first base and Cesar Cedeno on second. Parker hit a single driving in Cedeno to give Cincinnati the win. In other news, it’s 1985 and Dave Concepcion, Dave Parker, Pete Rose and Cedar Cedeno are still somehow relevant. Perhaps that seems normal to we grownups, for whom time moves quickly, but it has to be odd for, say, children turning 12-years-old on this very day who first came to know of these men via their older brother’s baseball cards and have it in their mind that they are nearly ancient warriors from the hazy years of their infancy.

White Sox 5, Orioles 3: Another ancient warrior, Tom Seaver, struck out 11 and allowed three runs over eight and two-thirds, scattering seven hits. Not bad for a 40-year-old. It’s still hard getting used to Seaver in a White Sox uniform, even in his second season in Chicago. But I suppose we’ll get used to it. Just like we’ve all gotten used to New Coke.

Braves 12, Phillies 3: Bob Horner hit two homers and drove in five and Glen Hubbard knocked in four. Horner’s homers caused the game to be delayed by 17 minutes due to him stopping between each base to take a knee and catch his breath. It happens. Mike Schmidt played third base. We all know him as a third baseman, of course, but he’s played more first base this season, making this is an odd situation, at least for this year. Not as odd as Phil Collins playing drums for Led Zeppelin in yesterday’s “Live Aid” concert back home in Philadelphia, but still somewhat unusual.

Cubs 10, Dodgers 4: The Cubs had a 5-0 lead after three innings and never looked back. The first run came on a Ryne Sandberg home run. Two of the other early runs came via the bat of pitcher Steve Trout, who hit a two-run single and helped a run to score when reaching on an error. It’s so unusual to see a pitcher hit well but it’s all relative. He may not do well for major league baseball players, but he is, in all likelihood, the best hitter by the name of Trout who will ever live.

Royals 9, Indians 5: The Royals took a lead, the Indians got close, the Royals extended their lead, the Indians got close and then the Royals added some at the end and won the game going away. Julio Franco hit a two-run home run in a losing effort. That’s nice to see, I suppose as, despite his promise, the young man has been a below average hitter thus far. If that were to continue his career will, regrettably, be a short one. If he turns it around there is no reason to think he couldn’t play into the mid-1990s. Crazy, I know, but something strikes me about this kid.

Giants 7, Pirates 3: Bill Lasky outpitched Rick Rhoden, allowing two runs in five and a third innings while David Green and Chili Davis went deep. The Pirates were forced to deal with a depleted lineup, as seventeen members of the roster, four coaches, two trainers, three concession workers, five security cards, two ticket takers one of the play-by-play announcers and the parrot mascot were all meeting with their attorneys in anticipation of this September’s cocaine trial. This is all difficult, of course, but Commissioner Ueberroth told reporters yesterday that, as a result of this trail and the corresponding investigation by Major League Baseball, the game will be free of drugs by 1987. That’s wonderful news. Thank you, Mr. Commissioner!

Mets 1, Astros 0: The Mets’ phenom, Dwight Gooden, tossed a five-hit shutout, striking out 11, after which he ran laps around the outfield and then gave high-speed interviews to multiple media outlets. It was as if he had some sort of unusual source of energy. As if he were able to access another level of sensory acuity. I can’t explain it, folks. It must just be his youthful vigor.

Yankees 7, Rangers 1: Ron Guidry allowed one run, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in the course of tossing a complete game. Every Yankee player reached base at least once. Omar Moreno doubled and tripled and Dave Winfield hit a home run. Manager Yogi Berra was fired after the third inning, his replacement, Billy Martin, was fired after the sixth inning, his replacement, Clyde King, was fired after the eighth inning after which Martin was hired again to finish out the ninth.

Tigers 8, Twins 0: Walt Terrell and Willie Hernandez combined to pitch a shutout for the defending World Series champions. A juggernaut of a team last year, the Tigers aren’t doing quite as well now, trailing the Blue Jays and Yankees. Still, the team will be well-represented in Minneapolis for the All-Star Game this Tuesday evening. Lou Whitaker and Lance Parrish were voted on to the team, Jack Morris will be the starting pitcher, Hernandez and Dan Petry will be on the staff, Alan Trammell will be on the bench and, of course, Sparky Anderson will manage. I spoke with Sparky before the game and teased out the starting lineup for the Midsummer Classic as well:

Rickey Henderson, CF Lou Whitaker, 2B George Brett, 3B Eddie Murray, 1B Cal Ripken, Jr., SS Dave Winfield, RF Jim Rice, LF Carlton Fisk, C (for the injured Parrish) Jack Morris, P

I suppose that’s a fair lineup. There may even be a future Hall of Famer on there. Possibly even two.

Athletics 11, Brewers 2: Carney Lansford, Mike Davis and Bruce Bochte all hit homers as the A’s throttled the Brewers. In all there were 13 hits in this game. Here are ten of them:

A View to a Kill — Duran Duran Sussudio — Phil Collins Raspberry Beret — Prince The Search is Over — Survivor Would I Lie to You — Eurythmics Every Time You Go Away — Paul Young You Give Good Love — Whitney Houston Voices Carry — Til Tuesday Glory Days — Bruce Springsteen The Goonies R Good Enough — Cyndi Lauper

Wait, I’m sorry, that’s the playlist from this week’s “America’s Top 10,” which I snagged off the radio. I was typing that out to insert into the case of the Memorex cassette onto which I recorded it. I’m the best at these tapes, by the way. I can hit “play” and “record” at the same time, the second when Casey Kasem gets done talking. You couldn’t do that back when all there were were records. God, can you believe people listen to records? Get with the times, man. Tapes are where it’s at.

Red Sox 6, Mariners 2: Wade Boggs went 3-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two RBI as the Red Sox take three of four from the Mariners. Boggs is an All-Star himself, so as soon as this game ended he needed to hop that long flight from Seattle to join his mates. I wonder what a ballplayer like Boggs does on a long flight to pass the time.

Cardinals 2, Padres 1: San Diego took a 1-0 lead but Terry Pendelton hit a home run off of Eric Show to tie things up in the seventh and Tito Landrum singled in Vince Coleman in the bottom of the eighth to put the Cards ahead for good. Tough break for Show, who otherwise pitched well, but if not getting run support is the worst thing that happens to that fine young man, he’ll be doing all right in life.

