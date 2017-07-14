Andrew Triggs underwent season-ending hip surgery

Athletics’ right-hander Andrew Triggs is out for the season, the team announced Friday. Triggs underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left hip on Thursday and is expected to be back on the mound in time for spring training next season. The Athletics transferred him to the 60-day disabled list prior to the All-Star break when his rehab process was stalled.
Triggs, 28, is in his sophomore season with the club. He went 5-6 in his first 12 starts of the year and pitched to a 4.27 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 6.9 SO/9 through 65 1/3 innings. While his overall production rate looked promising at the beginning of the 2017 season, he carried a four-game losing streak through his last four outings and got dinged for a cumulative 26 runs, seven walks and seven home runs over just 18 2/3 innings.
Without him, the A’s will press forward with a rotation featuring Sonny Gray, Sean Manaea, Daniel Gossett and Paul Blackburn. Sonny Gray continues to be the center of trade speculation, though a clear frontrunner has yet to emerge for the right-handed ace’s services.
Yesterday the Cubs made the biggest trade of the season, acquiring Jose Quintana from the crosstown White Sox for a package of prospects. Jon Morosi of MLB.com reports, however, that they may not be done yet:
That’s the thing about both the Quintana deal and any potential deal for Sonny Gray: team control. The Cubs could lose Jake Arrieta and John Lackey in free agency this winter and neither Jon Lester isn’t getting any younger. Quintana is controlled for the next two seasons thanks to some cheap team options and Gray is under control for multiple years as well. If Chicago can bolster the staff for the 2017 run, great, but remaining competitive over he next few seasons is obviously necessary given where they are.
As for Gray: he’s 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA in 13 starts. That’s not where he was a few years back, but it’s an improvement on last season. His strikeout rate has ticked back up some and his walk rate down some as well. He’d be a good pickup.
The Yankees just announced that Michael Pineda has a torn elbow ligament and will likely undergo Tommy John surgery. He’ll get a second opinion, but it’s rare for that opinion to change. His season is over. He’ll likely miss all or most of 2018 as well. He’s an impeding free agent too, so this is a doubly bad blow for him.
Pineda is 8-4 with a 4.39 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 96.1 innings this season for the Yankees. He last pitched on July 5, giving up five runs on nine hits in three innings.
The Yankees options to fill his place in the rotation include Luis Cessa and Bryan Mitchell or minor leaguer Chance Adams. They could also look outside the organization, but it’s unlikely that Brian Cashman will want to trade significant talent to upgrade in the middle of a season that, however promising it has been to date, was intended to be a transition and building year for the Bombers.