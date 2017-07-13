Yankees trade reliever Tyler Webb to the Brewers for first baseman Garrett Cooper

Ken Rosenthal reports that the New York Yankees have traded reliever Tyler Webb to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Webb, a lefty who will turn 27 next week, has pitched seven games for the Yankees since being called up in late June. He’s struck out five batters and walked four in six innings. He was a 10th round pick in 2013 from the University of South Carolina. Last year in Triple-A he struck out 82 in 72 innings in Triple-A with a 3.59 ERA.
It’s unclear what the return will be for Webb, but it could be a player to be named later. That guy gets traded ALL THE TIME. Must be bad for team chemistry.
UPDATE: Jon Heyman reports that Milwaukee is sending first base prospect Garrett Cooper to New York. Cooper, 26, has put up monster numbers in Triple-A, batting .366/.428/.652 with 17 homers and 82 RBI in 75 games. Take those numbers with a grain of salt as he plays his minor league games in Colorado Springs, but it’s better than stinkin’ up the joint at Colorado Springs, right? At all levels in the minors Cooper has hit .305/.370/.474, and that isn’t bad itself.
The Yankees have an obvious hole at first base. It would not be surprising to see Cooper filling it soon.
There was no baseball yesterday. There is no baseball today. There will be baseball tomorrow, but not until 7:05 PM, so it’s basically three days without anyone throwing a pitch in anger. Let’s kill the time, then, by arguing about who, if the season ended today, would be your award winners. Last up: Manager of the Year.
You’ve all heard my spiel about the Manager of the Year Award many times, but there’s nothing going on today, so I’ll offer it again.
The Manager of the Year Award says more about people on the outside, not the inside. On their expectations for a team as opposed to what the manager actually does. This is because a manager’s success is insanely dependent on his team’s talent level and health and because the things he actually does — motivation, clubhouse management, subtle pulls of the lever across a six month period, often involving data and background information of which we are not aware — are largely opaque to outsiders. If you do better with what outsiders thought you had six months earlier, hooray, you’re the manager of the year.
As such, the Manager of the Year Award does not really lend itself to analysis and prediction in the way the other awards do. The fact that the Giants suck does not mean that Bruce Bochy forgot how to be a good manager. The fact that the Cubs are underachieving does not mean that Joe Maddon has lost his way. The fact that the Twins and Brewers have exceeded expectations does not mean that Paul Molitor and Craig Counsell are now destined for Cooperstown. Stuff happens. Managers of the Year are picked either because their team is insanely dominant or because their team did better than most people thought they would.
Based on those factors, you could make a dominance case for A.J. Hinch of the Astros and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers. Or you could make an expectations case for Bud Black of the Rockies, Torey Lovullo of the Diamondbacks, Molitor or Counsell. I’d probably give it to Hinch and Roberts, but again, what does that really mean?
I’m sure you all have an idea about this. Let’s hear your arguments in the comments.
The Cubs and White Sox struck a big deal on Thursday. Starter Jose Quintana is heading to the Cubs in exchange for Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Matt Rose, and Bryant Flete.
Quintana, 28, has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now. The lefty this year has put up a mediocre 4.49 ERA with a 109/40 K/BB ratio over 104 1/3 innings. If the season were to end today, it’d be his highest ERA. Obviously, the Cubs are optimistic he’ll be able to lower that ERA in the National League and in a more pitcher-friendly ballpark.
Quintana has one guaranteed year left on his contract at $8.35 million. He also has club options for 2019-20 worth $10.5 million each with $1 million buyouts.
Jimenez, 20, is the centerpiece of the deal for the White Sox. He was the Cubs’ No. 1 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline. With High-A Myrtle Beach this year, he hit .271/.351/.490 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 174 plate appearances. The Cubs signed Jimenez for $2.8 million on August 1, 2013 as a foreign free agent.
Cease, 21, was the Cubs’ No. 2 overall prospect, taken in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. The right-hander put up a 2.79 ERA with a 74/26 K/BB ratio in 51 2/3 innings at Single-A South Bend this season.
Rose, 22, hit .227/.281/.481 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 254 plate appearances with Myrtle Beach mostly playing first base and a little third base.
Flete, 24, hit .305/.355/.425 with six home runs and 37 RBI in 300 PA with Myrtle Beach mostly playing second base and a little shortstop.