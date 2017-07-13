Report: Phillies have been “vocal” to Marlins about interest in Christian Yelich

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Phillies have been “vocal” to the Marlins about trading for outfielder Christian Yelich. Rosenthal says the Phillies kicked around a trade concept in which the team acquired Yelich along with Giancarlo Stanton and absorbed the remainder of both players’ contracts, but the two teams have yet to actually discuss the possibility.

Yelich, 25, signed a seven-year, $49.57 million contract extension with the Marlins in March 2015. He has $44.5 million remaining through 2021. He isn’t quite performing at the level he did last season, carrying a .280/.359/.406 batting line into the All-Star break along with eight home runs, 43 RBI, 57 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 374 plate appearances.

Stanton, 27, famously inked a 13-year, $325 million extension with the Marlins in November 2014. He still has $297 million remaining through 2027, but he can opt out after the 2020 season and he has a full no-trade clause. Stanton entered the break batting .277/.360/.572 with 58 RBI and a National League-best 26 home runs in 369 PA.

The Phillies have the resources to take on both players’ contracts if needed. The club has a payroll just north of $100 million for this season and outfielder Odubel Herrera is the only player signed long-term. As a result, The Phillies’ obligations for 2018 currently stand at $5.85 million. Several years ago, the Phillies and Comcast SportsNet reached a new TV deal worth more than $2.5 billion over 25 years.

