MLB Midseason Award Winners: Rookie of the Year

There was no baseball yesterday. There is no baseball today. There will be baseball tomorrow, but not until 7:05 PM, so it’s basically three days without anyone throwing a pitch in anger. Let’s kill the time, then, by arguing about who, if the season ended today, would be your award winners. Next up: Rookie of the Year
We are men of action. Lies do not become us. So I am not going to sit here and pretend that anyone other than Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger had a shot at the Rookie of the Year Award. Judge was covered in the MVP post. Bellinger was not called up until the end of April, and in his 68 games, he’s hit .259 with a .948 OPS, has 14 doubles, a triple, 24 homers and 56 RBI.
Judge would have to be hit by a bus next week to take himself out of contention, and would likely still be the Rookie of the Year favorite unless someone else emerged to put up a historic partial rookie season. Heck, that may not even be enough. Gary Sanchez did it last year and he came in second. Bellinger has a closer pursuer in pitcher Kyle Freeland of the Rockies, but he’s a distant, distant second. He’s tossed 107.1 innings and has a 3.77 ERA. He pitches in Coors Field, however, so that works out to a 133 ERA+. I doubt that’s terribly sustainable, though, as his he has a pretty low strikeout rate and a pretty high walk rate. Also: he’s pitched better in Denver than on the road which is . . . not expected and, again, likely not sustainable.
The Rookie of the Year Awards, barring serious injuries to Judge and Bellinger, will be a coronation, not a contest.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the New York Yankees have traded reliever Tyler Webb to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Webb, a lefty who will turn 27 next week, has pitched seven games for the Yankees since being called up in late June. He’s struck out five batters and walked four in six innings. He was a 10th round pick in 2013 from the University of South Carolina. Last year in Triple-A he struck out 82 in 72 innings in Triple-A with a 3.59 ERA.
It’s unclear what the return will be for Webb, but it could be a player to be named later. That guy gets traded ALL THE TIME. Must be bad for team chemistry.
UPDATE: Jon Heyman reports that Milwaukee is sending first base prospect Garrett Cooper to New York. Cooper, 26, has put up monster numbers in Triple-A, batting .366/.428/.652 with 17 homers and 82 RBI in 75 games. Take those numbers with a grain of salt as he plays his minor league games in Colorado Springs, but it’s better than stinkin’ up the joint at Colorado Springs, right? At all levels in the minors Cooper has hit .305/.370/.474, and that isn’t bad itself.
The Yankees have an obvious hole at first base. It would not be surprising to see Cooper filling it soon.
There was no baseball yesterday. There is no baseball today. There will be baseball tomorrow, but not until 7:05 PM, so it’s basically three days without anyone throwing a pitch in anger. Let’s kill the time, then, by arguing about who, if the season ended today, would be your award winners. Last up: Manager of the Year.
You’ve all heard my spiel about the Manager of the Year Award many times, but there’s nothing going on today, so I’ll offer it again.
The Manager of the Year Award says more about people on the outside, not the inside. On their expectations for a team as opposed to what the manager actually does. This is because a manager’s success is insanely dependent on his team’s talent level and health and because the things he actually does — motivation, clubhouse management, subtle pulls of the lever across a six month period, often involving data and background information of which we are not aware — are largely opaque to outsiders. If you do better with what outsiders thought you had six months earlier, hooray, you’re the manager of the year.
As such, the Manager of the Year Award does not really lend itself to analysis and prediction in the way the other awards do. The fact that the Giants suck does not mean that Bruce Bochy forgot how to be a good manager. The fact that the Cubs are underachieving does not mean that Joe Maddon has lost his way. The fact that the Twins and Brewers have exceeded expectations does not mean that Paul Molitor and Craig Counsell are now destined for Cooperstown. Stuff happens. Managers of the Year are picked either because their team is insanely dominant or because their team did better than most people thought they would.
Based on those factors, you could make a dominance case for A.J. Hinch of the Astros and Dave Roberts of the Dodgers. Or you could make an expectations case for Bud Black of the Rockies, Torey Lovullo of the Diamondbacks, Molitor or Counsell. I’d probably give it to Hinch and Roberts, but again, what does that really mean?
I’m sure you all have an idea about this. Let’s hear your arguments in the comments.