Jose Quintana to debut for Cubs on Sunday

Recently-acquired Cubs starter Jose Quintana will debut for his new team on Sunday in Baltimore against the Orioles, per CSN Chicago’s Patrick Mooney. The Cubs traded with the White Sox for Quintana on Thursday, sending four prospects in the deal.
Quintana, 28, has uncharacteristically struggled this season. He holds a 4.49 ERA with a 109/40 K/BB ratio over 104 1/3 innings. While his strikeout rate represents a career-best, his ERA, walk, and home run rates are also career-worsts. Moving from Guaranteed Rate Field to Wrigley Field figures to help deflate those numbers somewhat.
In related news, Mooney notes that Kyle Hendricks will make another rehab start with Double-A Tennessee on Monday. There was some thought that Hendricks would be activated for the start of the second half, but Quintana’s arrival gives the Cubs a little extra time to bring the right-hander along.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Phillies have been “vocal” to the Marlins about trading for outfielder Christian Yelich. Rosenthal says the Phillies kicked around a trade concept in which the team acquired Yelich along with Giancarlo Stanton and absorbed the remainder of both players’ contracts, but the two teams have yet to actually discuss the possibility.
Yelich, 25, signed a seven-year, $49.57 million contract extension with the Marlins in March 2015. He has $44.5 million remaining through 2021. He isn’t quite performing at the level he did last season, carrying a .280/.359/.406 batting line into the All-Star break along with eight home runs, 43 RBI, 57 runs scored, and eight stolen bases in 374 plate appearances.
Stanton, 27, famously inked a 13-year, $325 million extension with the Marlins in November 2014. He still has $297 million remaining through 2027, but he can opt out after the 2020 season and he has a full no-trade clause. Stanton entered the break batting .277/.360/.572 with 58 RBI and a National League-best 26 home runs in 369 PA.
The Phillies have the resources to take on both players’ contracts if needed. The club has a payroll just north of $100 million for this season and outfielder Odubel Herrera is the only player signed long-term. As a result, The Phillies’ obligations for 2018 currently stand at $5.85 million. Several years ago, the Phillies and Comcast SportsNet reached a new TV deal worth more than $2.5 billion over 25 years.
The Red Sox have released infielder Jhonny Peralta from his minor league contract, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports. Peralta signed with the Red Sox last month after he was released by the Cardinals.
In 10 games with Triple-A Pawtucket, Peralta hit a disappointing .200/.195/.375. That’s on the heels of hitting .204/.259/.204 in 21 games with the Cardinals at the major league level earlier this year.
Peralta is 35 years old and doesn’t appear to have much left in the tank, but there’s still a chance he will get another shot with another team on a minor league deal. The Cardinals are responsible for the remainder of his $10 million salary this season.