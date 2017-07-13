Cubs acquire Jose Quintana from the White Sox

The Cubs and White Sox struck a big deal on Thursday. Starter Jose Quintana is heading to the Cubs in exchange for Eloy Jimenez, Dylan Cease, Matt Rose, and Bryant Flete.

Quintana, 28, has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now. The lefty this year has put up a mediocre 4.49 ERA with a 109/40 K/BB ratio over 104 1/3 innings. If the season were to end today, it’d be his highest ERA. Obviously, the Cubs are optimistic he’ll be able to lower that ERA in the National League and in a more pitcher-friendly ballpark.

Quintana has one guaranteed year left on his contract at $8.35 million. He also has club options for 2019-20 worth $10.5 million each with $1 million buyouts.

Jimenez, 20, is the centerpiece of the deal for the White Sox. He was the Cubs’ No. 1 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline. With High-A Myrtle Beach this year, he hit .271/.351/.490 with eight home runs and 32 RBI in 174 plate appearances. The Cubs signed Jimenez for $2.8 million on August 1, 2013 as a foreign free agent.

Cease, 21, was the Cubs’ No. 2 overall prospect, taken in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. The right-hander put up a 2.79 ERA with a 74/26 K/BB ratio in 51 2/3 innings at Single-A South Bend this season.

Rose, 22, hit .227/.281/.481 with 14 home runs and 38 RBI in 254 plate appearances with Myrtle Beach mostly playing first base and a little third base.

Flete, 24, hit .305/.355/.425 with six home runs and 37 RBI in 300 PA with Myrtle Beach mostly playing second base and a little shortstop.

Follow @Baer_Bill