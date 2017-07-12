Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Off-day Twitter Q&A

By Bill BaerJul 12, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT

There are zero games scheduled today and tomorrow, so to help pass the time, I’ve decided to take some questions on Twitter. Just follow me and send your question and there’s a good chance I’ll answer it. Keep the questions PG-13, please. They don’t necessarily have to be baseball-related.

This post will be updated in 60-90 minutes with the Q’s and A’s.

Alex Bregman rips a fan on Twitter, deletes his account in shame

By Craig CalcaterraJul 12, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman isn’t exactly a social media savant. Back in May he caused a bit of a controversy when he tweeted about wanting to “beat the s**t” out of the Rangers. It was a dumb controversy — all players want to beat the other team and they should feel free to say it — but it’s the sort of thing that teammates get a little rankled about and he could’ve saved himself some trouble if he had kept his hands off his phone.

The same goes for something a few days ago. It seems that some Astros fans were talking about hypothetical trade scenarios and one said that, maybe, it’d be better if the Astros had traded Bregman in a package for Chris Sale. Not exactly a controversial position, one wouldn’t think, and not the sort of thing one would expect a player to get upset about if they heard it.

But Bregman not only heard it, he sought it out by, apparently, by searching for his name. And when he found it he slid into the DMs (direct messages) of the Astros fan offering the opinion to berate him. Via Bleacher Report, here is the tweet with the screen caps of the exchange:

The coup de grace was Bregman saying that the fan was one of the “flees [sic] on the nutsack of society.” Actually, maybe the real highlight was when Bregman deleted his account in its entirely. That’s the sign of a man who knows he’s been beaten.

Major League Baseball has a social media policy. We don’t hear too much about it these days, but it’s there. I’m not sure if it contains a rule relating to “looking like an insecure jackwagon, calling people misspelled names and then deleting your account in shame,” but I imagine someone is looking into it.

Rob Manfred thinks bats are to blame for home run spike

By Craig CalcaterraJul 12, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Yesterday commissioner Manfred was asked about the home run spike that began in the middle of the 2015 season. Specifically, he was asked about the reports — based on studies by Mitchel Lichtman and Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer and by Rob Arthur of FiveThirtyEight — that variations in the baseball are the likely reason for so many balls flying out of the park.

The studies aside — and the sentiment of players, many of whom suspect the ball has been altered aside — Manfred blew off the notion that the ball could be different, falling back on the silly talking point that the balls are within the “established guidelines” of variance under MLB regulations. It’s a silly talking point because, as Lichtman, Lindbergh and Arthur demonstrated, the range is extraordinarily large and can account for vast differences in how far a ball flies. The ball, in fact, could be altered to create a massive spike in homers and still remain within baseball’s broad parameters.

So where is Manfred going with this? Here:

“One thing that we’re thinking about is bats. We’ve kind of taken for granted that bats aren’t different. We’re starting to look at the issue of bats.”

This makes little sense. As the studies have demonstrated, the spike in homers began more or less uniformly across baseball in the second half of the 2015 season. Balls are provided by a single source. Bats come from multiple manufacturers, built to customized and widely varying specifications based on the preference of players. What’s more, they are replaced at far more staggered intervals than baseballs are. If alterations in the bat, rather than the ball, were to lead to more homers, the homers would increase in a far more gradual and staggered manner as players talk to one another and share information about their “new bats,” and instruct their bat manufacturer to make them just so.

So, if the bats are not the most likely explanation — and if Manfred can cite no basis beyond his personal suspicion that the bats have changed — why would he suggest the bats as a culprit?

I suspect he’s doing so in order to deflect any blame thrown at Major League Baseball for altering the ball. Or for some unintentional variation in its manufacture which had the same effect (whether it’s intentional or a matter of poor quality control, the ball is ultimately Major League Baseball’s responsibility). Manfred, I suspect, is well aware that fans and the press react hostility to changes in the competitive context of baseball and he wants to head off any accusation that the league put its finger on the scale in favor of hitters. After all, that very situation caused his counterpart in Japan to lose his job.

If he blames the bats, however, he blames the players and the bat manufacturers, over which the league has far less supervision and responsibility. If the home run surge is seen as artificial and it doesn’t play well with the public, it’s those darn players, once again trying to gain an advantage! Manfred, of course, was at the forefront of Major League Baseball’s efforts to cast the players as the sole villains of the PED era. It’s territory with which he is quite familiar.

The dumbest thing about all of this? It probably shouldn’t matter. People get bent out of shape about changes in baseball’s competitive environment, but the only constant in baseball is such contextual change. We had the Deadball Era, the crazy offensive-heavy era of the 20s and 30s, boring station-to-station baseball of the so-called Golden Age, the new deadball era of the 1960s which led to an increase in the running game, the PED era, the low offensive era of the early 2010s and now today’s home run happy era. Some of those changes were more . . . artificial than others. Some intentional, some not. The game still went on and likely always will.

Whatever good and bad all of that entailed, Manfred, seems determined to establish that today’s era is not the work of anyone at Major League Baseball. If there will be blame, it will fall on the players. Or, at the very least, will be deflected from MLB in some way. If he has the evidence for that and can be bothered to make it public, wonderful. Until then: his comments on this should be basically ignored.