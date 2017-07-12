Aaron Judge. Robinson Cano show why it’s so hard to hype MLB stars

By Craig CalcaterraJul 12, 2017, 9:10 AM EDT

Aaron Judge was probably the biggest individual story of the first half. While he didn’t come completely out of nowhere, he certainly exceeded even the most optimistic of expectations. He leads all of baseball with 30 homers, leads all of baseball in on-base and slugging percentage, is fifth in batting average and seventh in RBI. If the season ended today, he’d almost certainly be the AL MVP. In light of that, it’s not surprising that he was the primary focus of the All-Star festivities. His media scrums were the largest and his story was the biggest.

It was understandable to play up Judge in the days leading up to the All-Star festivities. His is a good story and he has an affable presence. It was also understandable to play him up heading into the Home Run Derby specifically. There are only eight contestants in that event and he was an obvious favorite. And, of course, Judge obliged those who put great All-Star expectations upon him by winning the thing. The preferred storyline of the baseball press corps was playing out nicely.

But pregame hype and a home run exhibition are one thing. Expecting Judge, or any other single player, to shine in a single baseball contest is quite another. Baseball, obviously, doesn’t work like that. Unlike with superstars in basketball or quarterbacks in football, you can’t count on any one baseball player — or at least a position player – figuring into the game’s storyline. The utility infielder may very well have the biggest hit.

There was clearly an effort to fight this dynamic with Judge, however. There were some who felt — or maybe wished — that Tuesday night’s game would be the Aaron Judge show. Over the past several days Judge was the obvious center of attention. He was asked, on multiple occasions, about being the new “face of baseball.” There was a palpable desire for Judge to be the All-Star Game’s shining star:

I love Castrovince. He’s one of the best in the business. But in no other situation would he or anyone else, an hour and a half before the first pitch, suggest that any one player would shine in any one game. Which is what he is saying with that MVP comment. Either that or else he’s suggesting a strong inclination among those in the press box to name Judge the MVP if he did anything short of fall on his face. Which, frankly, may very well have been the case. If it had happened, it would’ve put a nice cap on a week’s worth of hype and validated a week’s worth of writer and editor-driven storylines.

Baseball, however, did not cooperate. Judge went 0-for-3, striking out swinging in his first at bat, grounding out in his second and flying out in his third. Such a thing does not take a thing away from Aaron Judge and such a thing should not have been shocking. Even with his MVP pace, Judge has taken 0-fers 20 times this year. That’s how baseball works. If you strip away the hype, last night was just a Tuesday night. One on which Judge was facing better pitchers than he usually does. It would’ve been weird to pre-write a hero narrative for him or anyone else.

Yet I get the sense many did. Check out this from Jerry Crasnick’s column at ESPN.com. Again, Crasnick is one of the best in the business. He, more than most, understands how baseball does not lend itself to NFL and NBA-style kingmaking:

Probably worth noting that Robinson Cano, in addition to being an “ex-Yankee” happens to be in his fourth season with the Seattle Mariners, but I suppose that’s the topic of another rant.

Crasnick doesn’t write the headlines — I didn’t see him calling this “Aaron Judge’s All-Star Party” this week — but the framing of his column certainly notes just how much the past several days have been about Aaron Judge:

MIAMI — For much of this week’s All-Star schedule in Miami, the focus was on young players, trendy players, and a running debate over which player will ultimately emerge and lay claim to the designation of “Face of the Game.” Commissioner Rob Manfred didn’t quite bestow New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge with that distinction when asked for his opinion Tuesday. But he had to admit, the kid has lots of potential.

So it was heartwarming for nostalgia buffs to see a different player with a Yankees pedigree provide the most enduring image from the 88th All-Star Game.

Column writing on deadline is hard so I don’t begrudge Crasnick for that framing. That framing, however, does not make any sense unless there is a clear understanding that last night was supposed to be Aaron Judge’s coronation. A coronation both predicted and hoped for.

Hoping for such things is folly. Baseball can’t hype its stars the same way the NBA or NFL can and it shouldn’t try to. Fox can’t run a commercial for a weekend tilt between the Nationals and Cubs with “HARPER! BRYANT! THIS SATURDAY! BE THERE!” Harper and Bryant may combine to strike out five times. Even Babe Ruth went 0-for-4 on occasion. In doing so with Judge this past week, baseball forgot what it is for a little bit. It may have been understandable, but it was still misguided for it to do so.

Baseball defies prediction and prepackaged storylines. It can be eagerly anticipated and enjoyed in the moment, but it can only truly be understood and analyzed after the fact. Baseball just happens and what happens is far more random than what happens in any other sport. That may make it hard for those who want to sell a storyline, but it’s what, in my view, makes it wonderful.

Rob Manfred thinks the bats are to blame for the home run spike

By Craig CalcaterraJul 12, 2017, 11:37 AM EDT

Yesterday commissioner Manfred was asked about the home run spike that began in the middle of the 2015 season. Specifically, he was asked about the reports — based on studies by Mitchel Lichtman and Ben Lindbergh at The Ringer and by Rob Arthur of FiveThirtyEight — that variations in the baseball are the likely reason for so many balls flying out of the park.

The studies aside — and the sentiment of players, many of whom suspect the ball has been altered aside — Manfred blew off the notion that the ball could be different, falling back on the silly talking point that the balls are within the “established guidelines” of variance under MLB regulations. It’s a silly talking point because, as Lichtman, Lindbergh and Arthur demonstrated, the range is extraordinarily large and can account for vast differences in how far a ball flies. The ball, in fact, could be altered to create a massive spike in homers and still remain within baseball’s broad parameters.

So where is Manfred going with this? Here:

“One thing that we’re thinking about is bats. We’ve kind of taken for granted that bats aren’t different. We’re starting to look at the issue of bats.”

This makes little sense. As the studies have demonstrated, the spike in homers began more or less uniformly across baseball in the second half of the 2015 season. Balls are provided by a single source. Bats come from multiple manufacturers, built to customized and widely varying specifications based on the preference of players. What’s more, they are replaced at far more staggered intervals than baseballs are. If alterations in the bat, rather than the ball, were to lead to more homers, the homers would increase in a far more gradual and staggered manner as players talk to one another and share information about their “new bats,” and instruct their bat manufacturer to make them just so.

So, if the bats are not the most likely explanation — and if Manfred can cite no basis beyond his personal suspicion that the bats have changed — why would he suggest the bats as a culprit?

I suspect he’s doing so in order to deflect any blame thrown at Major League Baseball for altering the ball. Or for some unintentional variation in its manufacture which had the same effect (whether it’s intentional or a matter of poor quality control, the ball is ultimately Major League Baseball’s responsibility). Manfred, I suspect, is well aware that fans and the press react hostility to changes in the competitive context of baseball and he wants to head off any accusation that the league put its finger on the scale in favor of hitters. After all, that very situation caused his counterpart in Japan to lose his job.

If he blames the bats, however, he blames the players and the bat manufacturers, over which the league has far less supervision and responsibility. If the home run surge is seen as artificial and it doesn’t play well with the public, it’s those darn players, once again trying to gain an advantage! Manfred, of course, was at the forefront of Major League Baseball’s efforts to cast the players as the sole villains of the PED era. It’s territory with which he is quite familiar.

The dumbest thing about all of this? It probably shouldn’t matter. People get bent out of shape about changes in baseball’s competitive environment, but the only constant in baseball is such contextual change. We had the Deadball Era, the crazy offensive-heavy era of the 20s and 30s, boring station-to-station baseball of the so-called Golden Age, the new deadball era of the 1960s which led to an increase in the running game, the PED era, the low offensive era of the early 2010s and now today’s home run happy era. Some of those changes were more . . . artificial than others. Some intentional, some not. The game still went on and likely always will.

Whatever good and bad all of that entailed, Manfred, seems determined to establish that today’s era is not the work of anyone at Major League Baseball. If there will be blame, it will fall on the players. Or, at the very least, will be deflected from MLB in some way. If he has the evidence for that and can be bothered to make it public, wonderful. Until then: his comments on this should be basically ignored.

Must-Click Link: Jason Kipnis talks about . . . everything

By Craig CalcaterraJul 12, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

Vince Grzegorek of Cleveland Scene has a great, long interview with Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis that you should really, really read.

It’s not like most player interviews in that it obviously did not take place in the space of ten minutes in front of Kipnis’ locker, with a small handful of quotes woven into a larger story. The two were away from the park, speaking over a long period of time about a great many things. As a result, Kipnis comes off far, far more human and far more interesting here than players usually do. This is a no-cliche zone that gives us actual insight into the clubhouse dynamic and players’ feelings and attitudes.

He talks some about the World Series and how he, as a Chicago native, had a really hard time dealing with being back home in Chicago after losing to the Cubs. He talks about Progressive Field being so empty once last year that he could hear the radio play-by-play man give away his big leadoff to the pitcher while he was on first. He talks about how players in the clubhouse talk about politics. He talks about how Trevor Bauer is weird. He talks about how he was so drugged up with (perfectly legal) painkillers during the World Series that he couldn’t tell if a ball hit him in the ribs.

In one of my favorite bits he talks about clubhouse leadership and the dynamic between the young players and the older players. Kipnis is just 30, but on the Indians that makes him an elder statesman. The younger ones are making him question things:

“We come from different eras,” Kipnis says. “I had older guys telling me to carry their bags, and you didn’t say anything, you just did it. And this Millennial age, they’re so good that everyone is like, ‘Don’t tell them to carry your bags.’ It’s tough, they ask why all the time. You’ll say, ‘Don’t sit on that couch,’ and they’ll ask why. And you’re like, ‘I don’t know. I wasn’t allowed to.’ And they’re like, ‘That’s stupid,’ and they sit on the couch and you’re like, ‘Huh.’

It’s a great read for a slow baseball news day. Highest recommendation.

 