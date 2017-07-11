Getty Images

With a win, the American League can tie the all-time All-Star series

By Craig CalcaterraJul 11, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT

When I was a kid, the National League won the All-Star Game every year. In the past couple of decades, it’s been dominated by the American League. A tad more dominance by the AL, however, can bring things into a state of equilibrium.

Going into tonight’s contest, the NL leads the series 43-42, with two ties. One tie you remember: 2002 and the famous Bud Selig shrug. The other occurred on July 31, 1961 at Fenway Park in Boston when the game was called at 1–1 after nine innings due to rain.

Streaks have been common. The American League won the first three All-Star Games. The NL won eight straight times, from 1963 through 1970. It won 11 in a row from 1972 through 1982. The American League is 16-3-1 in the last 20 Midsummer Classics.

If the Junior Circuit wins again tonight it’ll be 43-43-2. After which we will cancel the All-Star Game forever, give everyone participation trophies and call it a day.

Or not. No one ever asks me.

The Daytona Tortugas are having a “Bob Ross Night” on Saturday

By Bill BaerJul 11, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT

Minor league promotions people, listen up: this is how you do a promotion. On Saturday, the Daytona Tortugas are hosting “Bob Ross Night.” The first 1,000 fans will get a Ross bobblehead. The Tortugas are the Single-A affiliate of the Reds.

Fans can purchase a $35 ticket package that not only includes a ticket and a bobblehead, but a pass to a pregame painting class taught by certified instructors wearing Bob Ross wigs. There will also be a “Bob Ross happy Little 5K” held that morning. Runners can stop and paint at the various canvases that will be scattered throughout the route.

Ross, who died in 1995, was born in Daytona Beach. You can read more about the promotion at MiLB.com.

Last month, we heard about “Hourglass Appreciation Night,” a promotion idea the Ogden Raptors — the Single-A affiliate of the Dodgers — had but eventually retracted after receiving heavy public backlash. It’s a good learning experience to compare and contrast the two promotions. The Ross promotion celebrates someone’s influence and accomplishments; the Raptors’ promotion objectified people, obviously women in this case. It’s really not that hard to come up with fun, unoffensive theme nights at minor league ballparks, but kudos just the same to the Tortugas.

Great Moments in Consistency: Rob Manfred Edition

By Craig CalcaterraJul 11, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT

Commissioner Rob Manfred is down in Miami doing his usual MLB Jewel Event media availability.

The topics he’s asked at these pressers range all over the place, touching on all manner of things. In the next few hours you’ll hear quotes from him about pace of play, the Marlins sale and a dozen or two other pressing issues of the day. Most of the time he says . . . nothing. At least nothing of substance. He’s big on talking about how he hasn’t ruled this or that out or how he’s pleased or confident about the non-specific progress that is being made with, well, whatever. That’s what an experienced leader does. You can’t step into controversy if you don’t step at all.

He was asked about the Dodgers TV deal a little while ago, however, and there he stepped in it a bit. Specifically, he was asked about the continued inability of the majority of baseball fans in southern California to see Dodgers games due to the rights carriage impasse between the Dodgers/Spectrum/SportsNet LA on the one hand and rival cable providers on the other. Manfred:

That may be news to his predecessor, who did exactly that with the same team a few years back:

Selig’s involvement in the earlier situation was actually way deeper than merely getting involved in a TV deal. He did so in order to make McCourt’s ownership of the Dodgers untenable. To force him into bankruptcy and, eventually, to force him to sell the Dodgers. Along the way it disrupted Frank McCourt’s divorce settlement too. The only way Selig could’ve become more involved was if McCourt had minor children and Selig ruled on custody matters, naming himself their legal guardian and making them call him “Daddy.”

Which isn’t to criticize Selig. He was doing so because it was bad for the Dodgers and bad for baseball for Frank McCourt to own the team. Selig inserting himself in a club’s operations in the manner in which he did may have been unusual, but it was done in order to effect an outcome that, Selig would argue and most would agree, was in the best interests of Dodgers fans and the game.

In light of all of that, Manfred claiming that it’s not in his job description to get involved with the Dodgers TV deal is not accurate. It’s simply not in his interest. The current Dodgers ownership group remains in baseball’s good graces and the current Dodgers TV deal remains in its financial interests (it’s a LOT of money!). The fact that it is hostile to hundreds of thousands and maybe millions of Dodgers fans and the prospect of it eroding the Dodgers fan base over the long term is beside the point.

Manfred could, if he wanted to, insert himself here and exert some of his considerable influence to help broker a solution which would make Dodgers games available to more people. He just doesn’t want to. Which is fine. All leaders have interests and priorities. It’d just be better if he admitted it rather than pleading powerlessness.