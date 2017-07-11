Nelson Cruz had Yadier Molina take a picture of him with Joe West before batting in the All-Star Game

Now that the All-Star Game is back to being an exhibition — it no longer decides home-field advantage in the World Series — everyone can go back to having fun again. The FOX broadcast took advantage of this, putting Ken Rosenthal on the field for an interview with Jose Altuve just before he stepped up to the plate to kick off the game.
In the top of the sixth inning, Mariners DH Nelson Cruz decided to use the opportunity to get a picture with home plate umpire Joe West. He asked Yadier Molina, decked out with a gold chest protector, to snap the picture for him.
Indians bench coach Brad Mills is managing the American League in tonight’s All-Star Game. He’s there in place of Indians manager Terry Francona, who is resting after a heart-related health issue.
To rev up his team prior to the All-Star Game, Mills channeled his inner Lou Brown, the manager of the Indians in the 1989 film Major League. In the film, Brown brought in a cardboard cutout of the team owner, Rachel Phelps. With each win, they took an item of clothing off of her.
Via FOX Sports:
Terry Francona couldn't make it to the #ASG but Brad Mills made sure he was there anyway.
Minor league promotions people, listen up: this is how you do a promotion. On Saturday, the Daytona Tortugas are hosting “Bob Ross Night.” The first 1,000 fans will get a Ross bobblehead. The Tortugas are the Single-A affiliate of the Reds.
Fans can purchase a $35 ticket package that not only includes a ticket and a bobblehead, but a pass to a pregame painting class taught by certified instructors wearing Bob Ross wigs. There will also be a “Bob Ross happy Little 5K” held that morning. Runners can stop and paint at the various canvases that will be scattered throughout the route.
Ross, who died in 1995, was born in Daytona Beach. You can read more about the promotion at MiLB.com.
Last month, we heard about “Hourglass Appreciation Night,” a promotion idea the Ogden Raptors — the Single-A affiliate of the Dodgers — had but eventually retracted after receiving heavy public backlash. It’s a good learning experience to compare and contrast the two promotions. The Ross promotion celebrates someone’s influence and accomplishments; the Raptors’ promotion objectified people, obviously women in this case. It’s really not that hard to come up with fun, unoffensive theme nights at minor league ballparks, but kudos just the same to the Tortugas.