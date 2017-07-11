Brad Mills channeled his inner Lou Brown before Tuesday’s All-Star Game

Now that the All-Star Game is back to being an exhibition — it no longer decides home-field advantage in the World Series — everyone can go back to having fun again. The FOX broadcast took advantage of this, putting Ken Rosenthal on the field for an interview with Jose Altuve just before he stepped up to the plate to kick off the game.

Later, FOX had Alex Rodriguez rove around the infield for quick interviews with National League All-Stars Daniel Murphy, Zack Cozart, and Nolan Arenado.

In the top of the sixth inning, Mariners DH Nelson Cruz decided to use the opportunity to get a picture with home plate umpire Joe West. He asked Yadier Molina, decked out with a gold chest protector, to snap the picture for him.

"But first, let me get a picture" Nelson Cruz had to get a pic with Joe West! #ASG 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SbqXprETKl — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2017

Why Cruz wanted a picture with West, of all people, is anyone’s guess. But it was a fun moment in what has otherwise been a dull All-Star Game.

Molina, by the way, tied the game up at 1-1 in the bottom half with a solo home run. He’s the oldest player to homer in an All-Star Game since Barry Bonds in 2002.

Follow @Baer_Bill