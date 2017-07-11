And That Happened . . . CLASSIC!

Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraJul 11, 2017, 6:00 AM EDT

Note: due to the All-Star break, we now bring you a special “Classic” version of “And That Happened.” The following originally ran on the HardballTalk pamphlet, which was mailed to subscribers. Premium subscribers received it via telegram. This installment is from the August 6, 1948 edition. 

Here are the scores. Here are the descriptions and accounts of these games, for which we are at complete liberty to provide by virtue of there being no disclaimer which constrains us otherwise:

Dodgers 4, Reds 1: Jackie Robinson hit a two-run home run and Rex Barney allowed one run while striking out nine in a complete game, giving the Reds fits. But the Reds are giving us fits too, by gum! Did you hear about the Whitaker Chambers testimony the other day? He says Alger Hiss, the former State Department official, was in league with the Russkies! That he was a communist back in the day and that he helped sell us out at Yalta! I don’t know about you, my dear readers, but I take allegations of U.S. officials colluding with the Russians to undermine U.S. interests VERY seriously. I  believe that anyone accused of this should be placed under oath to explain themselves pronto! Thank goodness upstanding Republicans in Congress seem to be taking this seriously as well and won’t give it the old brush off! I don’t agree with everything they stand for, but you can always trust the good old GOP to protect us from Russian meddling!

Indians 9, Yankees 7: You’d think Eddie Lopat vs. Bob Feller would lead to a low-scoring affair, but you’d think wrong. Lopat was touched for five runs, Feller for seven, but the Yankees’ relief pitchers were beat up as well, allowing Rapid Robert to get the win. Joe Gordon hit a three-run homer and Jim Hegan knocked in three himself. Feller likewise (all together now) helped his own cause with two RBI. Still, this was an ugly affair. It looked more like that professional wrestling business that just started airing on the DuMont network. Fella by the name of Jack Brickhouse does the announcing for it. He’s not gonna last if he associates himself with that rabble.

Cubs 5, Braves 4: Phil Cavarretta singled in Emil Verban in the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie and give the Cubbies their winning margin. Both starters, Vern Bickford of Boston and Cliff Chambers of Chicago, lasted only two-thirds of an inning. I’m not sure why, actually. It couldn’t have been due to a rain delay as then at least one of the starters would’ve gone a full inning, so I’m vexed. I’m going to assume for now that they got into a fight over a dame and socked each others’ lights out, necessitating their exit from the game. “Getting socked in the eye while fighting over a dame” is the second leading cause of injury for ballplayers in the 40s, by the way. The leading cause: being shot by Edward G. Robinson on a boat on the Straits of Florida after he tricks you by claiming that he’ll split the loot with ya.

White Sox 4, Red Sox 3: Sox win! Haha, that’s the first time I’ve ever used that joke! It’s a good one! I’ll retire it now, though. No sense in beating a good joke into the ground. We’d never do that here at The Red Network. Pat Seerey drove in three. Not bad for a guy who is on pace for 102 strikeouts this season and who has led the league in strikeouts three previous times with 101, 99 and 97 strikeouts. Can you imagine someone striking out 100 times?! Let alone twice?! It seems irresponsible to the point of insanity! Baseball is on the road to ruin, my friends.

Giants 7, Pirates 6: The Giants beat the Buccos thanks to three-run double by their starter, Ray Poat, and a couple of RBI a piece from Johnny Mize and Sid Gordon. Poat, by the way, did something weird last year: he got four hits in his month or so in the bigs, but his four hits were a single, a double, a triple and a homer. The season cycle in four safeties. Pretty swell! Also swell: Fritz Ostermueller got shelled for seven runs — six earned — in seven innings. It’s not a bad thing for someone like him to get shelled.

Cardinals 6, Phillies 2: Howie Pollet outdueled Dutch Leonard, allowing two runs in nine innings of work. Only two of the Cardinals’ six runs were earned, by the way. In all of these games there was a pretty wide gulf between earned and unearned runs, actually. Sloppy play by slow fellas, most of whom are fat drinkers who don’t condition themselves with knee-bends and the old medicine ball in the offseason. It’s a sad state of affairs, frankly. The only thing that would make it sadder is if fans who are little boys now one day try to convince everyone that we’re enjoying some sort of “Golden Age” of baseball. I tell ya, that would be a perverse, ahistorical tragedy.

Browns 2, Athletics 1: Bill Kennedy allowed one run over seven and a third and Ned Garver shut out Philly for an inning and a third to get the . . . what? The “save?” What in the world is a “save?” Sometimes it’s hard to get your head around modern baseball, things move so quickly. I’m just thankful that some things remain constant. Like the Browns playing in St. Louis and the Athletics playing in Philadelphia.

Tigers 1, Senators 0: Ten shutout innings from Ted Gray lead the bengals to victory. He and the Tigers defense were as impenetrable as the Berlin Blockade that began a few weeks back. And I gotta tell ya, folks, it looks bad for our freunde in Deutschland! Some people say we can beat it by airlifting in supplies until the Soviets blink, but I fear the only solution to all of this is to take General Curtis LeMay’s advice and send the fighters and bombers in. We won the First World War, we won the Second and you can rest assured we’ll win the Third!

Aaron Judge defeats Miguel Sano to win 2017 Home Run Derby

7 Comments
By Bill BaerJul 10, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was hyped up even more than hometown hero Giancarlo Stanton heading into Monday’s Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami. And, boy, did he ever live up to the hype.

Judge matched up against Marlins first baseman Justin Bour in the first round and it looked like he’d have trouble advancing after Bour smacked 22 home runs. Judge tied Bour’s total of 22 homers just as regulation time expired, then hit his go-ahead 23rd home run with his 30 seconds of bonus time to advance into the second round. One of Judge’s homers went 501 feet.

Judge took on Dodgers phenom Cody Bellinger in the second round. Bellinger was able to hit 12 home runs, a very respectable total, but everyone knew it wasn’t enough to keep Judge out of the finals. Judge hit his 13th home run with one minute remaining on the clock. This time, he hit four home runs that went 500 feet or further.

In the final around, Miguel Sano was able to overcome fatigue enough to hit 10 homers. Judge tied Sano’s total with 2:18 on the clock. He hit his 11th and Derby-winning homer at 2:02. None of his homers in the finals went 500 feet, though.

The relatively new format of the Derby makes it difficult to compare, but Judge’s performance may very well have been the most dominant performance in a Home Run Derby. It didn’t seem like any of his opponents had a chance.

2017 Home Run Derby Live Blog

6 Comments
By Bill BaerJul 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

First Round

Mike Moustakas (4) vs. Miguel Sano (5)

(8:22 PM ET) Sano hit nine home runs to kick off the Home Run Derby. With 30 seconds of bonus time from hitting two home runs 440 feet or further, Sano tacked on two more home runs to run his total up to 11. His longest home run went 470 feet and five of them went 440 feet or beyond.

(8:28 PM ET) Moustakas took a couple minutes to warm up, but he found his swing about halfway through. He took his timeout with 1:30 remaining and seven home runs. Moustakas didn’t accrue his bonus time and came up one home run short, finishing with 10 home runs. Sano advances to the second round narrowly, 11-10.

Giancarlo Stanton (1) vs. Gary Sanchez (8)

(8:37 PM ET) Sanchez put on a fireworks display. He very quickly hit a pair of home runs past 440 feet, earning 30 seconds of bonus time. He hit 12 before taking his timeout with 1:12 on the clock. Upon resuming, Sanchez hit another three to put himself at 15 with 30 seconds of bonus time. With those 30 seconds, Sanchez added two more to bring the total to 17. Stanton has a gargantuan task ahead of him.

(8:45 PM ET) Stanton couldn’t get any momentum going, though his fourth home run did go 496 feet. He took his timeout with 2:31 remaining and four dingers to his name. The timeout helped, as Stanton came back with a vengeance. He ran his total all the way up to 13 before Stanton appeared to tire. He hit two more just before time expired and his 30 bonus seconds activated. Stanton couldn’t do it, hitting just one home run, losing 17-16 to Sanchez. Sanchez, who Logan Morrison said shouldn’t have been in the Derby to begin with, knocked out the defending champion.

Cody Bellinger (3) vs. Charlie Blackmon (6)

(8:56 PM ET) Blackmon didn’t go on a serious run, but still got up to 10 dingers before taking his timeout with 1:09 on the clock. He hit another four before his time ran out. None of his home runs went past 440 feet, so he didn’t unlock 30 bonus seconds and had to walk away with 14.

(9:04 PM ET) Bellinger, like Blackmon, never went on a run of home runs. And it seemed like he wasn’t in a rush to take his swings, which might’ve hurt him. He hit six home runs before calling time out at 1:50. The time out helped, as he launched an additional seven and his final one unlocked his 30 bonus seconds just before time elapsed. He needed only a few swings to hit the necessary two homers to advance, 15-14 over Blackmon.

Aaron Judge (2) vs. Justin Bour (7)

(9:17 PM ET) Bour got into a groove, hitting 12 before deciding to take his timeout at 1:24. He motioned for the crowd to cheer loudly for him as teammate Stanton handed him a Gatorade. Bour’s first home run after the break went past 440, unlocking his bonus time. He went on a serious run after that, hitting another seven. With his bonus time, Bour smacked another three to bring his total to 22.

(9:25 PM ET) Judge was booed as he stepped to the plate with the unenviable task of having to at least match Bour’s total of 22 home runs to have a chance of advancing. Judge hit some impressive home runs, including one that went 501 feet, but he wasn’t matching Bour’s pace. Judge took his timeout with seven homers at 2:16 and his bonus time unlocked. As seemed to be the case for most hitters, the timeout did him good. Judge hit 15 home runs, including one to tie Bour just before regulation time expired. With 30 seconds of bonus time, Judge advanced to the second round with his second swing. Judge advances 23-22.

Second Round

Miguel Sano (5) vs. Gary Sanchez (8)

(9:39 PM ET) Sanchez, perhaps a little tired from his first-round effort, managed four dingers before taking his timeout at 2:04. He hit another five in regulation to bring his total to nine. With his 30 bonus seconds, Sanchez smacked one more to bring his second-round total to 10.

(9:45 PM ET) Sano still looked like he had a lot left in the tank, perhaps a benefit of having gone first. He unlocked his 30 bonus seconds early and hit six before calling timeout at 1:59. He hit five more to advance past Sanchez into the finals.

Aaron Judge (2) vs. Cody Bellinger (3)

(9:56 PM ET) Bellinger probably knew he’d have to hit close to 20 to have a shot at advancing past Judge into the finals. He managed five before taking a timeout at around 2:10, then hit another seven before the end of his regulation time to put his total at 12. He did not hit a home run 440 feet or beyond, so he didn’t get any bonus time.

(10:02 PM ET) Judge “only” hit five before calling timeout at 2:48. Ho-hum. He roared back and hit the requisite eight to advance to the finals with a minute remaining on the clock. His longest home run went 513 feet and he hit two others 507 and 504 feet. It’s a Judge-Sano finals.

Finals

Miguel Sano (5) vs. Aaron Judge (2)

(10:15 PM ET) Sano looked gassed. He hit only one home run before taking a breather at 2:34. The break helped, as Sano blasted three homers in a row when he stepped back into the box. His final home run, giving him 10, went 449 feet and unlocked his 30 seconds of bonus time. Sano was unable to hit another home run in his extra time, so his total remained at 10. Judge has to hit 11 to win the 2017 Home Run Derby.

(10:23 PM ET) Easy. Judge needed about half of his allotted regulation time to hit 11 home runs to surpass Sano to win the 2017 Home Run Derby. No 500-foot homers, though. For shame.

*

The 2017 Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami will begin shortly on ESPN. We’ll be updating this blog as the Derby progresses, so feel free to hang out here and comment with your thoughts on the action.

If you missed it, Craig, Ashley, and I revealed our predictions here.