Report: Jeffrey Loria to sell Marlins to Jorge Mas for $1.17 billion

As All-Star festivities have already gotten under way in Miami, Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is reportedly set to sell the team to businessman Jorge Mas for $1.17 billion, Mike Ozanian of Forbes reports. 75 percent of baseball’s owners must approve the deal before it becomes official.
Mas is chairman and co-founder of MasTec, an infrastructure engineering and construction company.
In 2002, Loria bought the Marlins for $158 million, so he made a pretty good return on investment. As Ozanian notes, the Marlins are expected to lose $70 million and will pay interest on approximately $400 million in debt.
The Marlins entered the All-Star break at 41-46, 10.5 games out of first place. There is some thought that the team will undergo another fire sale and getting a new owner in place before the trade deadline would clear one giant hurdle. Major League Baseball would have to have been consulted if the Marlins had tried to have a fire sale while Loria was still in the midst of selling the team.
First Round
Mike Moustakas (4) vs. Miguel Sano (5)
(8:22 PM ET) Sano hit nine home runs to kick off the Home Run Derby. With 30 seconds of bonus time from hitting two home runs 440 feet or further, Sano tacked on two more home runs to run his total up to 11. His longest home run went 470 feet and five of them went 440 feet or beyond.
(8:28 PM ET) Moustakas took a couple minutes to warm up, but he found his swing about halfway through. He took his timeout with 1:30 remaining and seven home runs. Moustakas didn’t accrue his bonus time and came up one home run short, finishing with 10 home runs. Sano advances to the second round narrowly, 11-10.
Giancarlo Stanton (1) vs. Gary Sanchez (8)
(8:37 PM ET) Sanchez put on a fireworks display. He very quickly hit a pair of home runs past 440 feet, earning 30 seconds of bonus time. He hit 12 before taking his timeout with 1:12 on the clock. Upon resuming, Sanchez hit another three to put himself at 15 with 30 seconds of bonus time. With those 30 seconds, Sanchez added two more to bring the total to 17. Stanton has a gargantuan task ahead of him.
(8:45 PM ET) Stanton couldn’t get any momentum going, though his fourth home run did go 496 feet. He took his timeout with 2:31 remaining and four dingers to his name. The timeout helped, as Stanton came back with a vengeance. He ran his total all the way up to 13 before Stanton appeared to tire. He hit two more just before time expired and his 30 bonus seconds activated. Stanton couldn’t do it, hitting just one home run, losing 17-16 to Sanchez. Sanchez, who Logan Morrison said shouldn’t have been in the Derby to begin with, knocked out the defending champion.
*
The 2017 Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami will begin shortly on ESPN. We’ll be updating this blog as the Derby progresses, so feel free to hang out here and comment with your thoughts on the action.
If you missed it, Craig, Ashley, and I revealed our predictions here.
The Home Run Derby will be broadcast tonight at 8 PM ET on ESPN. It’s chock full of the game’s best sluggers, including defending champion Giancarlo Stanton who’ll try to repeat at his home park in Miami.
Here are the matchups with each player’s seed included in parentheses:
As we did last year, Craig, Ashley, and I have peered into our crystal ball to tell you exactly what’s going to happen tonight.
Craig
First Round
- Sanchez upsets Stanton in the first round. UPSET OF THE CENTURY! Logan Morrison HANGS HIS HEAD IN SHAME!
- Sano beats Moustakas
- Judge KILLS Bour
- Bellinger beats Blackmon
Second Round
- Sano beats Sanchez — Gary peaks early and gets exhausted
- Judge beats Bellinger
Finals
- Judge beats Sano, launching 1000 “the torch has been passed” columns. Then Stanton kills him next year and normalcy is returned.
Ashley
First Round
- Stanton over Sanchez
- Sano over Moustakas
- Judge over Bour
- Bellinger over Blackmon
Life works out just as you expect it will. The established slugger vs. rookie slugger narrative lives on, and Miguel Sano and Cody Bellinger play their supporting roles with grace and dignity.
Second Round
- Sano over Stanton
- Judge over Bellinger
Stanton falls short of glory, prompting the Marlins to turn off the home run machine. If Bigfoot can’t hit all of the dingers, no dingers shall be celebrated with colorful lights, leaping fish and Lisa Frank levels of spectacle. Aaron Judge soldiers on.
Finals
Judge beats Sano by one mammoth home run, but fails to clear 500 feet. The ghost of Joe DiMaggio demands his rookie home run title back and sentences Judge to the curse of all Yankee Home Run Derby champions: the inability to repeat.
Bill
First Round
- Sanchez holds his own, making Logan Morrison eat crow, but ultimately falls a couple homers short and Stanton moves on
- Sano advances past Moustakas and hits the most home runs of any player in the first round
- Bour beats Judge somehow
- Blackmon takes down Bellinger, who will have the fewest home runs in the first round
Second Round
- Sano gets gassed from hitting so many homers and Stanton moves on to the finals
- Blackmon doesn’t stop hitting homers, breezes past Bour
Finals
- Stanton narrowly edges Blackmon to repeat as Home Run Derby champion
Feel free to leave your own predictions in the comments. Should be a fun night.