Mike Trout to return to action on Friday

The Angels announced that Mike Trout‘s fourth rehabilitation game with Class-A Inland Empire was his last rehabilitation game. The reigning MVP will return to big league action when big league action resumes on Friday.
Trout has been out since May 28, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb while sliding headfirst into second base. He missed 39 games. The Angels managed to tread water while he was gone, going 19-20 during Trout’s absence. Not that it matters all that much with the Astros beating the heck out of the world and holding a 16.5 game lead. The Angels are only three back in the Wild Card, however, with the Twins, Royals Rays and Yankees ahead of them.
Trout was well on his way to a third MVP season when he went down, hitting batting .337/.461/.742 with 16 homers, 36 RBIs and ten stolen bases in 47 games. It’s hard to miss as much time as he has and still rate for postseason awards, but if Trout quickly resumes his pre-injury form and the Angels make a playoff push, he’ll be right back in the conversation.
A guy I follow on Twitter has pointed out that you can still buy tickets to tomorrow’s All-Star Game. Not on the StubHub or from a ticket scalper, but from the Marlins website on MLB.com.
I plugged in a request for two “best available” tickets and it came back with two Vista Level tickets at face value: $280 a pop. That will put you on the top deck, behind home plate. Not the best seats in history, but we’ve all sat in worse seats, I’m sure.
I don’t know how common this is a day before the All-Star Game. I also know that, no matter how close to game time you can still get tickets from official channels, MLB Is likely to say it’s sold out. There’s a lot of messiness in this stuff and, if worst comes to worst, one of MLB’s sponsors will probably just buy up the remaining inventory to make it official.
Still, seems weird to me that you can still go to MLB.com and get face value tickets for the All-Star Game less than 36 hours before things get underway.
Each July, the top international prospects in all of baseball play an all-star game against the top American prospects in all of baseball. Some of the players involved are so good and so close to big league level that they could very well be key additions to contenders in the second half. Others will form the foundation of your favorite team as early as next season and for many, many seasons to come.
The 2017 Futures Game took place yesterday. The U.S. won, with Tampa Bay Rays prospect Brent Honeywell striking out four in two innings of work and Astros prospects Derek Fisher and Kyle Tucker each hitting RBI doubles. At one point White Sox prospect Michael Kopech struck out fellow White Sox prospect Yoan Moncada on a 100.7-mph fastball. Exciting, both in terms of storyline and in terms of baseball action.
But you probably missed all of that. Just as you probably miss the Futures Game each year because the scheduling of it is aggressively bad. Indeed, it is seemingly calculated to maximize the number of baseball fans — and baseball insiders for that matter — who do not see it.
Yesterday the game began at 4pm, which is the absolute peak time for big league action given that the early games were all still going on and the late games were all getting underway. While MLB.com sent some of its beat writers to Miami a day early in order to get people to cover it, the media contingent for local papers, TV stations and web outlets were back home or on the road covering their big clubs. Many national media members were en route to Miami for the All-Star festivities and not yet at Marlins Park. The park itself was about half empty.
Why Major League Baseball insists on scheduling the Futures Game at the worst possible time is beyond me. They could, if they chose, move the usual Sunday Night Baseball game to the day and give it a prime time showcase. I’m sure the Tigers and Indians players who played until almost midnight the night before their midseason vacation began wouldn’t have minded. Now that the second half does not begin until Friday — it used to be Thursday — they could play the Futures Game on Monday, do the Home Run Derby on Tuesday and the All-Star Game on Wednesday. They could also shift the whole All-Star break to a weekend if they wanted to, altering the schedule a bit more radically. It’s not like there are football or basketball games this time of the year to compete with weekend viewing.
I’ve asked MLB people about this several times in the past. Each time I do, I get some tautological explanation about how it’s scheduled at this time because they believe it’s the best time to schedule it or some such nonsense. Meanwhile, they schedule their D-list heavy Celebrity Softball Game to air via tape delay after the Home Run Derby. That’s not ideal, but at least it doesn’t have to compete with actual baseball. It gets its own showcase and a couple hours of promotion during the Derby.
The Futures Game is a cool event. It may be the best baseball event with the exception of actual Major League competition. Too bad MLB makes a point to ensure that it’s played at the same time as lots and lots of Major League competition.