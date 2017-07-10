Getty Images

Max Scherzer, Chris Sale to start the All-Star Game

Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The starting pitchers and starting lineups for the All-Star Game have been announced. There aren’t a ton of surprises.

Max Scherzer will start for the National League. This was an easy choice for Cubs manager Joe Maddon given that the only other possible choice, Clayton Kershaw, is unavailable due to pitching yesterday. Scherzer, the defending NL Cy Young Award winner ranks first in the National League in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts and has looked like a threat to toss a no-hitter for most of the year.

The Red Sox’ Chris Sale gets the nod for the AL. It’s his second straight year as the All-Star starter, doing so last year for the White Sox. Sale has posted a 2.75 ERA over 18 starts and he leads the majors with 178 strikeouts.

Here’s the National League lineup:

1. Charlie Blackmon CF
2. Giancarlo Stanton DH
3. Bryce Harper RF
4. Buster Posey C
5. Daniel Murphy 2B
6. Nolan Arenado 3B
7. Ryan Zimmerman 1B
8. Marcell Ozuna LF
9. Zack Cozart SS

For the American League:

1. Jose Altuve 2B
2. Jose Ramirez 3B
3. Aaron Judge RF
4. George Springer LF
5. Carlos Correa SS
6. Justin Smoak 1B
7. Corey Dickerson DH
8. Salvador Perez C
9. Mookie Betts CF

Of course, do not expect either of these lineups to last long. Both Maddon and AL manager Brad Mills — filling in for Terry Francona, who is recovering from a heart procedure — said today that, given that this is now a pure exhibition with no World Series home field advantage considerations, they will try to get all players on the roster into the game. Expect heavy substitutions and, as is often the case, the game to be decided by the benches.

Here are the entire All-Star rosters.

The Marlins lawsuits against season ticket holders continue apace

Getty Images
12 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Last year we passed along a story from the Miami New Times about the Miami Marlins’ pattern of suing their season ticket holders. As of that writing the Marlins had initiated litigation against at least nine of them, accusing them of reneging on multi-season ticket commitments. The ticket holders, for their part, typically argued that the Marlins did not fulfill promises to deliver certain amenities like private parking and post-game buffets.

At the time we noted that while the Marlins may have been within their rights to sue over broken contracts, it was unusual for a team to sue their ticket holders. It’s bad P.R. for one thing. For another, it seemed shortsighted in that some sort of customer service solution — Player meet-and-greets? Merch? on-field access? — may have caused the ticket holders to recommit and continue to fill the Marlins’ coffers. Did the Marlins have to do that? No, not if they had an enforceable contract, but it seemed like a better solution.

Fast-forward a year and we see that, no, settling these things amicably was not to be. That’s especially true with respect to one former season ticket holder who is having some commercial property foreclosed on by the Marlins to satisfy their judgment. From the New Times:

Loria’s team is suing a fan named Kenneth Sack in Broward County Courts to seize a $725,000 building he owns in Oakland Park — all as part of the same ugly dispute that has led the team to sue at least nine season ticket holders and luxury suite owners since 2003 . . . Sack signed a four-year contract for season tickets in 2012 at $16,200 per ticket for a total price of $129,6000. Sack, who lives in Colorado but has a home in Palm Beach, paid the full $32,400 for the first season but then wanted to walk away. The team sued him in December 2014 for the remaining $97,200.

Now, before you get the pitchforks out for Jeff Loria, it’s worth acknowledging that Mr. Sack here appears to be a sophisticated businessman who owns commercial property and who splits time between Miami and Colorado. And, of course, he is able to devote $129K to baseball tickets at the drop of a hat. He’s not a poor family being put out on the street.

It also seems that the Marlins got this judgment by default, with Sack missing hearings and deadlines and things. Sack’s lawyers say it’s because he had a heart attack, but without meaning to sound callous, legitimate health problems are always going to entitle you to get a civil case like this put on hold. At least if you take the minimum basic steps to inform the court that you need a delay. Seems that Sack didn’t do that and now the Marlins are doing what they’re allowed to do to execute their judgment.

Still, I can’t shake the notion that the Marlins seem to be the only team that so enthusiastically pursues litigation like this. I suspect a lot of it has to do with the fact that most teams don’t worry too much about a season ticket holder walking away from a commitment, secure in the knowledge that someone else will step up to take their place. The Marlins, in contrast, probably don’t have a huge demand, largely by virtue of decisions its ownership has made over the years. There’s also the fact that Jeff Loria is not exactly a guy who has demonstrated much concern for his fans wherever he’s done business. If there’s a hostile way to solve a problem, by gum, he’ll take it.

It strikes me that, rather than litigation, some other sort of resolution could’ve been achieved here. It also strikes me that, once the Marlins are finally sold, everyone will be much, much happier.

 

There are still All-Star tickets available at face value

29 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT

A guy I follow on Twitter has pointed out that you can still buy tickets to tomorrow’s All-Star Game. Not on the StubHub or from a ticket scalper, but from the Marlins website on MLB.com.

I plugged in a request for two “best available” tickets and it came back with two Vista Level tickets at face value: $280 a pop. That will put you on the top deck, behind home plate. Not the best seats in history, but we’ve all sat in worse seats, I’m sure.

I don’t know how common this is a day before the All-Star Game. I also know that, no matter how close to game time you can still get tickets from official channels, MLB Is likely to say it’s sold out. There’s a lot of messiness in this stuff and, if worst comes to worst, one of MLB’s sponsors will probably just buy up the remaining inventory to make it official.

Still, seems weird to me that you can still go to MLB.com and get face value tickets for the All-Star Game less than 36 hours before things get underway.