Dan Warthen: Noah Syndergaard can return sooner if Mets use him out of the bullpen

Mets pitching coach Dan Warthen thinks the team can get Noah Syndergaard back from the disabled list sooner if they use him out of the bullpen initially, SNY reports. Syndergaard has been on the DL since the start of May due to a partial tear of his right lat muscle.
“If we decide we want to go get Syndergaard back earlier but use him as a one-inning guy, we’ll all talk about that,” Warthen said.
Syndergaard is expected to begin a throwing program within the next two weeks. A realistic timetable has Syndergaard returning in mid-August. The 39-47 Mets entered the All-Star break in fourth place in the NL East, 12 games behind the Nationals and 10.5 games behind the second Wild Card slot.
The 24-year-old right-hander hit the DL with a 3.29 ERA and a 32/2 K/BB ratio in 27 1/3 innings.
Speaking to the media as All-Star Game festivities were under way in Miami, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper dropped a bombshell. Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, he said that Phillies fans were not as rude as fans of the Mets and Braves.
There are several possible explanations Philly fans haven’t been as rude to Harper. Perhaps the reputation of Philly fans has been greatly exaggerated. (It has.) The Phillies have been terrible since 2013, so enthusiasm is at its lowest since the early 2000’s. While the Braves haven’t been anything to write home about recently, they have been competitive in the recent past, so there’s just a bit more animus at relevant Nats players. Maybe most importantly, Philly fans may also be aware that Harper can become a free agent after the 2018 season. The Phillies will have tons of money to spend, so Philly fans don’t want to do anything to sour Harper on a potential move up I-95.
It’s not like Harper hasn’t had beef with the Phillies and the fans. Then-Phillie Cole Hamels hit Harper with a pitch in May 2012. After the game, Hamels straight up admitted he was trying to hit Harper intentionally. Hamels was suspended five games. Harper took a jab at Philly fans a couple weeks later, saying, “Hopefully they don’t throw any batteries at me.”
That wasn’t the only thing Harper had to say on Monday, though. He also suggested a potential alteration to the All-Star Game in which two captains draft teams. He imagined Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw potentially pitching to teammate Justin Turner. Interesting.
The starting pitchers and starting lineups for the All-Star Game have been announced. There aren’t a ton of surprises.
Max Scherzer will start for the National League. This was an easy choice for Cubs manager Joe Maddon given that the only other possible choice, Clayton Kershaw, is unavailable due to pitching yesterday. Scherzer, the defending NL Cy Young Award winner ranks first in the National League in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts and has looked like a threat to toss a no-hitter for most of the year.
The Red Sox’ Chris Sale gets the nod for the AL. It’s his second straight year as the All-Star starter, doing so last year for the White Sox. Sale has posted a 2.75 ERA over 18 starts and he leads the majors with 178 strikeouts.
Here’s the National League lineup:
1. Charlie Blackmon CF
2. Giancarlo Stanton DH
3. Bryce Harper RF
4. Buster Posey C
5. Daniel Murphy 2B
6. Nolan Arenado 3B
7. Ryan Zimmerman 1B
8. Marcell Ozuna LF
9. Zack Cozart SS
For the American League:
1. Jose Altuve 2B
2. Jose Ramirez 3B
3. Aaron Judge RF
4. George Springer LF
5. Carlos Correa SS
6. Justin Smoak 1B
7. Corey Dickerson DH
8. Salvador Perez C
9. Mookie Betts CF
Of course, do not expect either of these lineups to last long. Both Maddon and AL manager Brad Mills — filling in for Terry Francona, who is recovering from a heart procedure — said today that, given that this is now a pure exhibition with no World Series home field advantage considerations, they will try to get all players on the roster into the game. Expect heavy substitutions and, as is often the case, the game to be decided by the benches.
Here are the entire All-Star rosters.